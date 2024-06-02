OK Magazine
Katy Perry Edits Harrison Butker's 'Homophobic' and 'Misogynistic' Commencement Speech in Honor of Pride Month: Watch

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 2 2024, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Katy Perry rewrote Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech!

On Saturday, June 1, in honor of the start of Pride Month, the pop star dissed the Kansas City Chiefs kicker’s remarks that were widely regarded as both “misogynistic” and “homophobic.”

Source: @katyperry/Instagram

“Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🧡,” Perry, 39, penned alongside an edited version of Butker’s speech, in which she used his words to created her own message.

“I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand, how much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” the athlete said in Perry’s version, instead of his message claiming women’s primary vocation should be “homemaking.”

katy perry post
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Society is shifting, and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride Month to all of you and congratulations Class of 2024!” Butker concluded in the “Dark Horse” singer’s video.

As OK! previously reported, Perry’s form of the speech largely differed from Butker’s message, which deemed him "one of the most hated men in North America."

harrison butker
Source: MEGA

Harrison Butker claimed women should be 'homemakers' in his speech.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," he began while at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, on May 11.

"How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," he continued.

katy perry post
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry is a mother-of-one.

The NFL star added that he is "the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation."

"I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith and become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all — homemaker," Butker stated.

Source: OK!

In another part of his speech he attacked the LGBTQ+ community.

“Benedictine has gone from just another liberal arts school with nothing to set it apart to a thriving beacon of light,” the practicing Catholic said. “I’m certain the reporters at the AP could not have imagined that their attempt to rebuke and embarrass places and people like those here at Benedictine wouldn’t be met with anger, but instead met with excitement and pride, not the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost to glorify him.”

