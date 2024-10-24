'Definitely Not a Cult': Donald Trump Weirdly Fawned Over at Religious Event by His Supporters in Shocking Photo
Donald Trump was fawned over by his supporters at an event on Wednesday, October 23.
In a new photo, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president can be seen sitting in a chair while his supporters leaned on him and prayed at the Turning Point USA, a conservative non-profit Charlie Kirk founded, shindig.
"Oh but it’s definitely not a cult," one user captioned the picture.
Of course, people commented on the odd snapshot.
One person wrote, "Omg there’s another one kneeling to Trump….can’t make this s--- up," while another said, "Just once I'd love to see Donald actually lead a prayer himself and see how that goes."
A third person added, "All we know for sure is that they're all holding their breath. Not because of the close election, because of the stench."
While talking to the crowd just less than two weeks away from Election Day, Trump told the crowd: "Just vote — whichever way you want to do it."
"When you have faith, when you believe in God, it's a big advantage over people that don't have that," he said.
- 'Blasphemous Grift': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Selling 'God Bless the USA' Bibles Ahead of Easter
- 'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media
- 'God's Chosen Caretaker for America': Donald Trump Portrays Himself as a 'Messiah' in Bizarre Truth Social Post
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kirk also said Democrats “stand for everything God hates."
“This is a Christian state. I’d like to see it stay that way,” he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has claimed in the past he's something of a religious warrior.
“I would like to think that God saved me for a purpose,” the ex-reality star said in North Carolina. “And that’s to make our country greater than ever before.”
Trump has even gone on to sell Bibles.
Earlier this year, he got pushback for trying to make some money off the $75 tome.
"It feels pretty fake and cheap to me, so that shocked me that the Bible was $75 shipped because most publishers of synthetic leather Bibles are going to be $30, $40 bucks at most," Tim Wildsmith, an expert Bible reviewer who has reviewed many Bibles from various publishers and has a YouTube page with all of his reviews, told his viewers.