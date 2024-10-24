or
'Definitely Not a Cult': Donald Trump Weirdly Fawned Over at Religious Event by His Supporters in Shocking Photo

Source: MEGA;Unsplash

Donald Trump was fawned over at a religious event by his supporters — see the shocking photo.

Oct. 24 2024, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was fawned over by his supporters at an event on Wednesday, October 23.

In a new photo, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president can be seen sitting in a chair while his supporters leaned on him and prayed at the Turning Point USA, a conservative non-profit Charlie Kirk founded, shindig.

donald trump cult pic wutangkids x
Source: @WuTangKids/x

"Oh but it’s definitely not a cult," one user captioned the picture.

Of course, people commented on the odd snapshot.

One person wrote, "Omg there’s another one kneeling to Trump….can’t make this s--- up," while another said, "Just once I'd love to see Donald actually lead a prayer himself and see how that goes."

A third person added, "All we know for sure is that they're all holding their breath. Not because of the close election, because of the stench."

kamala harris dubs donald trump dangerous generals like hitler
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is running for president again.

While talking to the crowd just less than two weeks away from Election Day, Trump told the crowd: "Just vote — whichever way you want to do it."

"When you have faith, when you believe in God, it's a big advantage over people that don't have that," he said.

Donald Trump

Kirk also said Democrats “stand for everything God hates."

“This is a Christian state. I’d like to see it stay that way,” he continued.

holy bible unsplash
Source: Unsplash

As OK! previously reported, Trump has claimed in the past he's something of a religious warrior.

“I would like to think that God saved me for a purpose,” the ex-reality star said in North Carolina. “And that’s to make our country greater than ever before.”

Trump has even gone on to sell Bibles.

Earlier this year, he got pushback for trying to make some money off the $75 tome.

"It feels pretty fake and cheap to me, so that shocked me that the Bible was $75 shipped because most publishers of synthetic leather Bibles are going to be $30, $40 bucks at most," Tim Wildsmith, an expert Bible reviewer who has reviewed many Bibles from various publishers and has a YouTube page with all of his reviews, told his viewers.

