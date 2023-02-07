Brandi Glanville Breaks Silence After Accused Of 'Touching' Caroline Manzo's 'Vaginal Area': 'Check Your Sources People'
Brandi Glanville seemingly clapped back at insiders who exposed her alleged sexual assault of Caroline Manzo.
"Check your sources people!!!! 💩," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote via Twitter on Monday night, February 6, just hours after a source came forward to reveal that Glanville, 50, had "touched [Caroline’s] breast area and vaginal area" through her clothes.
Many social media users immediately began to tear Glanville's not-so-cryptic message apart, and questioned how the television personality could be so nonchalant about the matter even after Peacock and Shed Media publicly addressed the situation on Sunday, February 5.
"Hi, I'm a writer in entertainment, I get the game. But Bravo, Shed Media and Peacock have all released a joint statement about your conduct. As someone who was a fan of yours, I'm disappointed. You've taken Reality TV Brandi too far, and now it's real. Good luck," one upset user replied to Glanville's tweet, while another added, "Are you saying peacock issued a false statement?"
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's production and network companies declared an investigation had been launched into a series of accusations involving Glanville giving Manzo multiple "unwanted kisses," locking the 61-year-old in a bathroom with Alex McCard and another unidentified cast member, "pinning Caroline against the wall," and inappropriately touching her private parts through her clothes.
More to come...