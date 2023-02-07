Brandi Glanville Breaks Silence After Accused Of 'Touching' Caroline Manzo's 'Vaginal Area': 'Check Your Sources People'

"Check your sources people!!!! 💩," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote via Twitter on Monday night, February 6, just hours after a source came forward to reveal that Glanville, 50, had "touched [Caroline’s] breast area and vaginal area" through her clothes.

Many social media users immediately began to tear Glanville's not-so-cryptic message apart, and questioned how the television personality could be so nonchalant about the matter even after Peacock and Shed Media publicly addressed the situation on Sunday, February 5.

"Hi, I'm a writer in entertainment, I get the game. But Bravo, Shed Media and Peacock have all released a joint statement about your conduct. As someone who was a fan of yours, I'm disappointed. You've taken Reality TV Brandi too far, and now it's real. Good luck," one upset user replied to Glanville's tweet, while another added, "Are you saying peacock issued a false statement?"