Brandi Glanville Steps Out In Red Swimsuit After Eddie Cibrian Refutes Piper Perabo Affair Claim

By:

Dec. 21 2022, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Brandi Glanville appeared to be focused on being festive rather than the alleged bombshell she dropped about ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a red bathing suit to frolic across a beach in Malibu on Monday, December 19, prior to the father-of-her-children shutting down her claims he and Piper Perabo had an affair in 2005 while he was still married to Glanville.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also donned a matching Santa Claus hat and a smile plastered from ear to ear as she showed off her toned bod in the sunshine for her day out.

Glanville grabbed headlines earlier in the week after making the shocking claim about Cibrian and the Cheaper by the Dozen star, which he quickly refuted. "I'm sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now," the Northern Lights actor said in a statement on Wednesday, December 21, via his representative.

"Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary," he continued before teasing, "Fun times at the Christmas table await."

Glanville and Cibrian, who share sons Mason, 18, and Jake, 15, were married from 2001 until 2009, when he fell in love with LeAnn Rimes — who he later wed in 2011.

As OK! previously reported, the Bravo star did not mince words when talking about Perabo's on set dynamic with her former spouse. “They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1-year-old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think,” Glanville recalled. “And [Perabo] was a horrible c**t to me.”

“She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me,” the reality star explained. “I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’”

