Article continues below advertisement
Brandi Glanville 'Not Surprised' About Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' Divorce, Source Reveals

Brandi Glanville was 'not surprised' to hear about Denise Richards' divorce, a source dished to OK!.

By:

July 8 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

In the wake of Aaron Phypers filing for divorce from Denise Richards, an insider spoke to OK! to reveal Brandi Glanville’s thoughts on the entire ordeal. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recall, Glanville alleged she had an intimate encounter with Richards on Season 10 of the hit show. She also claimed Richards had an open marriage but was worried about Phypers finding out about their tryst.

'Saddened' But 'Not Surprised'

After her confession, it became a major storyline for the rest of the season. Richards vehemently denied the claims and found herself entangled in drama because of Glanville's accusations.

Once it was confirmed Richards’ marriage was over, a source dished Glanville “has a soft spot for Denise and was saddened to hear” the news, although she was “not surprised" the two are no longer together.

'Denise Did Her Dirty'

“Denise did her dirty and she still can sympathize, but, you know, the age-old adage when you're [allegedly] bringing another person into your bed, they say the marriage is dead,” they continued. “Once that pineapple [allegedly] turns upside down, divorce is on the rise," adding it “doesn’t help when you start wearing jackets upside down to cocktail parties and bringing your own personal tequila.” “Denise has been off for quite some time and the way she treated Brandi was brutal,” the source elaborated.

'It Truly Is Not Fair'

The insider listed off a multitude of grievances Glanville has with the Wild Things actress. “She went after Brandi’s agent and got it. She went after Brandi’s job and got it. Brandi was demoted. Finally, she went after Brandi and, in the end, got her, too," they shared. “Brandi was left being called a liar while Denise got a spinoff show,” the source concluded. “It truly is not fair. Andy [Cohen] sure seems to have his favorites.”

Although Glanville is no longer on Bravo, fans can check out her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, request an entertaining video from her on Cameo and listen to her fun new song.

'Everyone Deserves a Happily Ever After'

Aside from the insider, Brett Rossi, Charlie Sheen’s ex, also spoke to OK! and predicted Richards and Sheen may get back together now that she’s done with Phypers.

“Everyone deserves a happily ever after," Rossi shared. “I’ve always felt like he was the love of her life — and they have an interesting dynamic.”

As OK! reported, Phypers cited “irreconcilable differences” when he filed for divorce from Richards. He has requested spousal support, his motorcycle and his power tools.

