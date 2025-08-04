Brandi Glanville Worries Fans With Burned Face After Nair Snafu: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Brandi Glanville burned her face using Nair as she attempted to kill her facial parasite she’s been battling for two years. “I know I look attractive,” Glanville, 52, said in a graphic video she shared to her TikTok which showed red, damaged skin around her cheeks, chin and nose.

Brandi Glanville Left Nair on Her Face for Seven Minutes

@brandiglanvilleofficial Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I'm on fire sooooioko don't to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars 😎 mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it's cold enough spray all day cause I'm in some pain ♬ original sound - Brandi Glanville Source: @brandiglanville/TikTok Brandi Glanville left Nair on her face for seven minutes to battle her facial parasite.

“Good news,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum continued. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore.” As for why she put Nair on her face, Glanville explained having an exfoliated face “pisses off” the facial parasite she has. “Nair is the fountain of youth,” she added, explaining she had left Nair on her face for seven minutes. “I figured it out, but I overdid it.”

People Were Concerned About Brandi Glanville's Face

Source: @brandiglanville/TikTok Brandi Glanville encouraged her followers to do a 'test patch' prior to using Nair for a chemical peel.

In the caption for the post, Glanville cautioned her followers to do a “test patch” prior to using Nair for a chemical peel, writing, “Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch) I did 7 minutes and I’m on fire sooooioko don’t to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & it’s 7 dollars 😎.” “Mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it’s cold enough spray all day cause I’m in some pain,” she added. In the comments section, people wished her well, but one person noted they were concerned her face looked like it had undergone a "chemical burn." Others encouraged her not to do anything a doctor wouldn't recommend, noting Nair is not intended to be used for a chemical peel.

A Positive Update on Brandi Glanville's Health Battle

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram Brandi Glanville recently shared she's 'looking forward to good news' regarding her health crisis.

