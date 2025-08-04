Brandi Glanville Worries Fans With Burned Face After Nair Snafu: Watch
Brandi Glanville burned her face using Nair as she attempted to kill her facial parasite she’s been battling for two years.
“I know I look attractive,” Glanville, 52, said in a graphic video she shared to her TikTok which showed red, damaged skin around her cheeks, chin and nose.
Brandi Glanville Left Nair on Her Face for Seven Minutes
“Good news,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum continued. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore.”
As for why she put Nair on her face, Glanville explained having an exfoliated face “pisses off” the facial parasite she has.
“Nair is the fountain of youth,” she added, explaining she had left Nair on her face for seven minutes. “I figured it out, but I overdid it.”
People Were Concerned About Brandi Glanville's Face
In the caption for the post, Glanville cautioned her followers to do a “test patch” prior to using Nair for a chemical peel, writing, “Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch) I did 7 minutes and I’m on fire sooooioko don’t to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & it’s 7 dollars 😎.”
“Mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it’s cold enough spray all day cause I’m in some pain,” she added.
In the comments section, people wished her well, but one person noted they were concerned her face looked like it had undergone a "chemical burn."
Others encouraged her not to do anything a doctor wouldn't recommend, noting Nair is not intended to be used for a chemical peel.
A Positive Update on Brandi Glanville's Health Battle
Glanville recently shared a positive update on her health battle exclusively with OK!.
“I am seeing a specialist in New York City, and he is doing extensive testing,” she said, noting the doctor “thinks he has gotten to the bottom” of what’s going on, which will hopefully lead to her returning to her old life.
“I'm looking forward to good news,” she concluded.
Glanville said via X that her doctor is an “angel," whom she's “so thankful for."
While Glanville did not specify a diagnosis, she added she “can’t wait to live again,” “put on 10 pounds” and “make out with a hot boy or girl.”
“I cannot wait to get out of this house and LIVE,” she concluded.
Brandi Glanville Has Been Celibate
As she has worked on getting healthy again, Glanville has remained celibate, something she dished to a media outlet has been extremely difficult on her as she loves s--.
“I was having a lot of it and now I haven’t had any of it and I’m like, ‘Have I forgotten how to kiss?’” she detailed. “But, like, I’ve lost myself. I feel more insecure than I ever have in my life. Normally, I feel fairly secure, and I don’t get nervous. I don’t get anxiety about most things. Some things do give me anxiety, don’t get me wrong, but I feel like I lost Brandi.”
Due to all of the money she’s expended trying to figure out what’s going on, Glanville said she doesn’t “have the means to go anywhere at this point.”