Brandi Glanville Says She Hasn't Been Intimate With Someone in Over a Year Due to Facial Disfigurement

brandi glanville sober journey life changing moment
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville opened up about how her facial disfigurement has impacted her dating life.

Dec. 30 2024, Published 7:46 a.m. ET

Brandi Glanville isn’t holding back when it comes to talking about the recent health struggles she’s been facing.

On a recent episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she hasn't been intimate with someone in quite some time after revealing she may have a parasite in her face.

brandi glanville opens up about unknown condition
Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

Brandi Glanville shared that she hasn't been intimate with anyone for over a year due to a facial condition.

“Five years is way too long for me to wait,” she said on the December 29 episode, referencing a timeline plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow suggested for her to look normal again. “I have s--- to do. I have places to go, people to make out with. I have not had s-- since last October. I haven't kissed [or] made out with anyone. I haven't socialized, really."

Although she described Dubrow, who is from the show Botched, as a “lovely man,” Glanville admitted he wasn’t the right fit for her current needs, as she wants a deeper medical investigation to understand what’s really going on with her face.

“I want to run tests, and I want to get another MRI and another CAT scan and do all the things. I want to get to the bottom of this. I just don't want to guess at what it is,” she explained.

brandi glanville talks alcoholism struggles
Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

The reality star revealed that a plastic surgeon told her it could take five years to get her face back to normal.

The uncertainty hasn’t been easy for Glanville, who expressed frustration over the lack of answers.

“I have four different opinions from these four different great doctors of what it could possibly be,” she shared. “So if they're perplexed, I'm perplexed, and there is no answer right now, you know? That's it.”

“My face is f----- but it is what it is. I had 50 good years,” Glanville joked.

Despite Glanville’s dismay, opening up about her condition to the public took “pressure off” of her, as she felt she didn’t have to “hide anymore.”

“I was hiding and isolating in f------ misery, not wanting to share what was going on with anyone and not wanting to see anyone," she said.

brandi glanville hides health struggles revealed
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville expressed frustration about not having answers on what's going on with her face.

As OK! previously reported, Glanville, who claimed she had a "parasite" within her face, has also discussed the physical symptoms of her mystery illness.

"I'm not quite back to normal yet. People keep asking me if I've lost weight, and I haven't, I've actually gained weight," she told The Sun. "I lost five teeth out of my head, so my face has been looking really thin."

"When your face swells up and goes down and swells up and goes down, your teeth move," she explained. "I had a bridge that was very, very old, and unbeknownst to me there was an infected tooth underneath that."

Glanville also confessed how the condition has impacted her mental health.

"It’s hard to hide out during Christmas when everyone’s having their parties. It’s depressing. It just hurts my brain and my heart. The pain is more mental than anything, because I have been hiding and going through a deep, deep depression," Glanville revealed. "Even if I could work now, at this point, I couldn’t. So it’s just been a really rough two years for me."

brandi glanville shares facial condition impacts
Source: MEGA

The 'RHOBH' alum admitted that opening up about her condition has lifted a huge weight off her shoulders.

Still, she’s trying to stay optimistic.

"I prefer [my face] when it’s a little swollen, to be honest. When it’s only swollen on one side, it’s not great. But the sinking in thing is killing me slowly, because I just feel like I look like a crackhead," she confessed.

"You could do anything you want to me, and I’d be OK with it," she said of trying to get healthy and improve her appearance. "I’ve had days of looking normal, not weeks. I wish. But it comes and goes."

