Smackdown: Brandi Glanville Thinks Jen Shah Should 'Do More Time' In Prison After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years For Fraud

“Yeah, she should do more time," Glanville emphasized when pressed for clarification from Cohen, going on the explain how she felt the disgraced reality star's husband, Sharrieff “Coach” Shah, knew about the entire scheme. “Once an attorney, always an attorney,” she said of the mom-of-two's spouse.

On Friday, January 6, the former direct response marketing expert was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein to six and a half years in prison and five years probation for wire fraud in relation to running a fraudulent business.