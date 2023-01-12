OK Magazine
Smackdown: Brandi Glanville Thinks Jen Shah Should 'Do More Time' In Prison After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years For Fraud

Jan. 12 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Brandi Glanville feels the punishment did not fit the crime when it comes to Jen Shah.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum expressed her outrage to Bravo boss Andy Cohen during a Wednesday, January 11, appearance on Watch What Happens Live after The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to only six and a half years in prison for running a telemarketing scam that targeted the elderly for nearly a decade.

“My grandma’s birthday is today. She is 95, Grandma Hazel. No, it’s not fair. She should do more time,” Glanville explained when asked about Shah.

“Yeah, she should do more time," Glanville emphasized when pressed for clarification from Cohen, going on the explain how she felt the disgraced reality star's husband, Sharrieff “Coach” Shah, knew about the entire scheme. “Once an attorney, always an attorney,” she said of the mom-of-two's spouse.

On Friday, January 6, the former direct response marketing expert was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein to six and a half years in prison and five years probation for wire fraud in relation to running a fraudulent business.

While Shah was originally facing up to 50 years in prison upon arrest, after pleading guilty in July 2022, she struck a deal with New York prosecutors to ensure that if sentenced, she would receive only 14 years or less.

"I don’t know if she appreciates the harm she has caused, I hope she has, I heard the words," the honorable judge said during the sentencing hearing. "Those people have no way of being made full again ... If they are financially, they won't be emotionally."

Stein then addressed Shah, adding, "I do wish you luck. I know you can put this behind you and when you get out you can rebuild your life."

Source: OK!

"I want to apologize to all the victims and families and I take full responsibility for the harm I caused and will pay full restitution to all of the victims," Shah wept while making her statement before the sentencing. "I recognize that some of you lost hundreds and others lost thousands and I promise to repay."

NBC News obtained the court statements from Judge Stein and Shah.

