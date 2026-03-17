Brandi Glanville Responds to Scheana Shay's Cheating Confession: 'It's Horrible'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville responded to Scheana Shay’s cheating confession.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t wish for anyone to be cheated on,” Glanville stated. “It’s horrible. But like I said — did I say? I’m gonna say it now: Karma’s a b----.” Her candid response reflects her feelings about the situation, which has stirred significant public interest.

Article continues below advertisement

Shay, who is 40 years old, previously had an affair with Glanville’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, in 2006. Shay claimed she was unaware of Cibrian’s marital status at the time. In her memoir, she details their relationship, stating that they enjoyed a “weekly booty call” during their encounters at a cigar lounge.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Scheana Shay revealed her husband Brock Davis cheated while she was pregnant.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Glanville expressed frustration about the details Shay shared, especially regarding their children. “I was kind of pissed off,” she admitted. “I didn’t really need my children to know those details.” Her sons, Mason, 22, and Jake, 18, continue to navigate the complexities of their family history.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram Brandi Glanville shares two sons with Eddie Cibrian.

Article continues below advertisement

Cibrian’s infidelity does not end with Shay. He also had an affair with LeAnn Rimes, whom he met while filming the Lifetime movie Northern Lights. When asked about discussions with Rimes concerning Shay’s revelations, Glanville responded, “Oh no! God, no. I’m 99 percent sure that LeAnn and myself were not reading that book.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The book revisited Scheana Shay’s past affair with Brandi Glanville’s ex-husband.