Brandi Glanville Responds to Scheana Shay's Cheating Confession: 'It's Horrible'
March 17 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Brandi Glanville has shared her thoughts on Scheana Shay’s shocking revelation about her husband’s infidelity.
In an interview, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star commented on Shay's memoir, My Good Side, where Shay discloses that her husband, Brock Davis, cheated on her during her pregnancy with their daughter, Summer.
“I don’t wish for anyone to be cheated on,” Glanville stated. “It’s horrible. But like I said — did I say? I’m gonna say it now: Karma’s a b----.” Her candid response reflects her feelings about the situation, which has stirred significant public interest.
Shay, who is 40 years old, previously had an affair with Glanville’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, in 2006. Shay claimed she was unaware of Cibrian’s marital status at the time. In her memoir, she details their relationship, stating that they enjoyed a “weekly booty call” during their encounters at a cigar lounge.
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Glanville expressed frustration about the details Shay shared, especially regarding their children. “I was kind of pissed off,” she admitted. “I didn’t really need my children to know those details.” Her sons, Mason, 22, and Jake, 18, continue to navigate the complexities of their family history.
Cibrian’s infidelity does not end with Shay. He also had an affair with LeAnn Rimes, whom he met while filming the Lifetime movie Northern Lights.
When asked about discussions with Rimes concerning Shay’s revelations, Glanville responded, “Oh no! God, no. I’m 99 percent sure that LeAnn and myself were not reading that book.”
Glanville has authored two books, Drinking & Tweeting and Drinking & Dating, and she expressed interest in writing a third. “I have so many crazy stories,” she said, hinting at the potential for a final book that could expose more secrets from the reality TV world.
“I think a lot of people will be blown away at some of the things that have happened,” Glanville remarked.