Brandi Glanville Labels Scheana Shay a 'Cheater' for Past Affair With Eddie Cibrian: 'If You Want a War When We Have Been Cool It's Sad'
Brandi Glanville is not letting Scheana Shay's past affair with Eddie Cibrian go.
After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star called out the cast of Vanderpump Rules for being hypocrites about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair, Glanville went on to emphasize once again that the "Good As Gold" singer slept with her former husband in 2010 when he and the Drinking & Tweeting author were still married.
"A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew eddie was married so it's all the same," Glanville tweeted on Friday, April 28. "I wasn't specifically talking about you I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it's sad."
Despite the Traitors star and Shay seemingly burying the hatchet over the years, Glanville's recent comments about the former SUR staffers had Bravo fans up in arms.
"I just didn’t understand the outrage considering the groups history. THAT IS ALL! @scheana and I have texted, we are good," the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star backtracked in another tweet.
The "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast host quoted Glanville's last tweet, signaling things are fine between them writing, "And I completely understand. ALL IS GOOD!"
- Brandi Glanville Slams the Cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' for Being Hypocrites Amid 'Scandoval': 'All of Those People on That Show Have Cheated'
- Brandi Glanville Believes Caroline Manzo Retaliated Against Her, Admits She's Having Trouble Getting Jobs Now After 'RHUGT' Incident
- Caroline Manzo Reveals She Will 'Never' Return To 'The Real Housewives' Franchise Following 'Unwanted' Encounter With Brandi Glanville
During a Wednesday, April 19, appearance on Teresa Giudice's "Namaste B******" podcast, the 50-year-old expressed that she could not fully understand the hype around Scandoval and why everyone was so outraged. “Is it that big of a scandal? All of those people on that show have cheated!" Glanville — who was married to the Northern Lights actor from 2001 until 2010 — said.
“[The cast members] are like, ‘Oh, you’re a horrible human.’ I’m like, you slept with my ex-husband while I was pregnant and married, you know," she continued of Shay and Cibrian's tryst. "Like everyone on that show … has cheated. So I don’t get the scandal to be honest."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I don’t know how all those girls can be on their high horse [when] they’ve all cheated, so. And the guys [too]," Glanville expressed.