Scheana Shay Reveals She and Brandi Glanville Are 'Good' After Spat Over Ex-Husband Eddie Cibrian: 'She Thought I Was Coming for Her'

Scheana Shay wants the world to know she and Brandi Glanville are letting bygones be bygones.

The Vanderpump Rules star once again clarified where she and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stand after hitting a bit of a bump in the road despite previously mending ties. (The two first became enemies when Glanville found out Shay had an affair with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian years ago while they were still married.)