Scheana Shay Reveals She and Brandi Glanville Are 'Good' After Spat Over Ex-Husband Eddie Cibrian: 'She Thought I Was Coming for Her'
Scheana Shay wants the world to know she and Brandi Glanville are letting bygones be bygones.
The Vanderpump Rules star once again clarified where she and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stand after hitting a bit of a bump in the road despite previously mending ties. (The two first became enemies when Glanville found out Shay had an affair with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian years ago while they were still married.)
"We are good, and we have been for a while. She reacted to a headline without knowing the context," Shay said after Glanville called the "Good as Gold" singer out once again for cheating with her former spouse when talking about Scandoval. "She thought I was coming for her, but once she saw I was responding to a fan, she put up another tweet and cleared things up."
Last month, while appearing on Teresa Giudice's podcast, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star went on a rampage about Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and the entire cast of VPR amid the bombshell cheating scandal.
“Is it that big of a scandal? All of those people on that show have cheated!" Glanville insisted during the episode. “[The cast members] are like, ‘Oh, you’re a horrible human.’ I’m like, [Shay] slept with my ex-husband while I was pregnant and married, you know."
"Like everyone on that show … has cheated. So I don’t get the scandal to be honest," she added.
"A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down ... @scheana you knew eddie was married so it's all the same," Glanville additionally tweeted on Friday, April 28, regarding her comments — which the former SUR waitress took notice of.
"I wasn't specifically talking about you [Shay] I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it's sad. I just didn’t understand the outrage considering the group's history," she followed up. "THAT IS ALL! @scheana and I have texted, we are good."
InTouch spoke with Shay about her current relationship with Glanville.