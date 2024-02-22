Brandi Glanville Fans Wonder If 'RHOBH' Alum Had a 'Stroke' After Posting 'Bizarre' Video Promoting Men's Supplements: Watch
What happened to Brandi Glanville?
On Tuesday, February 20, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a video of herself promoting a men’s health supplement, however, fans could not help but express their concern for the star, who appeared to have trouble speaking in the clip.
“This one’s for my Gay’s and Gals 🍾 Bigger Loads. Better Taste,” she wrote alongside the footage of herself in a pink workout set and a cropped gold puffer jacket.
In response to the post, supporters worried for Glanville’s health and even speculated what could have caused her unusual speech pattern.
“Why does she talk weird now? Like she had a stroke?” one person wondered, while another cryptically added, “I hope you seek help. You are worth it.”
Others wondered if facial enhancements the 51-year-old has gotten may have caused the issue.
“No disrespect but what’s up with like half of her lips being numb and barely moving with the rest of her mouth. Is that what plastic surgery does? Just asking…? 🤔,” another shared, as a fourth person wrote, “Can’t understand a word she is saying with those lips.”
One more user said the upload was the “most bizarre video I’ve ever watched.”
- Former 'RHOBH' Star Brandi Glanville Reveals Via Instagram That She Has Been Admitted To The Hospital For Mysterious Infection
- ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Star Brandi Redmond In Tears As She Reflects On Life Following Racism Allegations
- 'Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction': Heather Dubrow Teases Shifting 'RHOC' Cast Dynamics After Tres Amigas Fallout
As OK! previously reported, the way Glanville’s face looked could have been due to her stress-induced angioedema, which previously caused swelling in her face.
Earlier this month, the reality TV personality noted how she had been experiencing some symptoms after former The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip costar Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit against Bravo for Glanville’s alleged sexual harassment.
"I feel like I spent a year already and not working. Now it’s the new year and I have a lot of good things happening. My friends found me a job overseas. I’m not going to say what it is… and now that the news came out, I can’t do it," she said of the legal action on her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It gives me so much anxiety and I think that’s why I've had the flare ups this past week," she expressed to co-host James Maas and guest Vicki Gunvalson. "I’m all clenched up. I’m a mess. My health is really f-----."
"I’ve done all I can," Glanville explained. "I've gone to seven doctors, and I was in the hospital for few days. I thought that it was fixed and then when Caroline served the lawsuit — gosh, I can’t even talk about it!"