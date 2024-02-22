OK Magazine
Brandi Glanville Fans Wonder If 'RHOBH' Alum Had a 'Stroke' After Posting 'Bizarre' Video Promoting Men's Supplements: Watch

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA/@brandiglanville/Instagram
By:

Feb. 22 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

What happened to Brandi Glanville?

On Tuesday, February 20, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a video of herself promoting a men’s health supplement, however, fans could not help but express their concern for the star, who appeared to have trouble speaking in the clip.

Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

“This one’s for my Gay’s and Gals 🍾 Bigger Loads. Better Taste,” she wrote alongside the footage of herself in a pink workout set and a cropped gold puffer jacket.

In response to the post, supporters worried for Glanville’s health and even speculated what could have caused her unusual speech pattern.

“Why does she talk weird now? Like she had a stroke?” one person wondered, while another cryptically added, “I hope you seek help. You are worth it.”

Others wondered if facial enhancements the 51-year-old has gotten may have caused the issue.

brandi galnville supplaments
Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

Brandi Glanville used to star on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

“No disrespect but what’s up with like half of her lips being numb and barely moving with the rest of her mouth. Is that what plastic surgery does? Just asking…? 🤔,” another shared, as a fourth person wrote, “Can’t understand a word she is saying with those lips.”

One more user said the upload was the “most bizarre video I’ve ever watched.”

bravo
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville has admitted to getting some plastic surgery.

As OK! previously reported, the way Glanville’s face looked could have been due to her stress-induced angioedema, which previously caused swelling in her face.

Earlier this month, the reality TV personality noted how she had been experiencing some symptoms after former The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip costar Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit against Bravo for Glanville’s alleged sexual harassment.

brandi galnville supplaments
Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

Brandi Glanville allegedly sexually harassed costar Caroline Manzo.

"I feel like I spent a year already and not working. Now it’s the new year and I have a lot of good things happening. My friends found me a job overseas. I’m not going to say what it is… and now that the news came out, I can’t do it," she said of the legal action on her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast.

Source: OK!

"It gives me so much anxiety and I think that’s why I've had the flare ups this past week," she expressed to co-host James Maas and guest Vicki Gunvalson. "I’m all clenched up. I’m a mess. My health is really f-----."

"I’ve done all I can," Glanville explained. "I've gone to seven doctors, and I was in the hospital for few days. I thought that it was fixed and then when Caroline served the lawsuit — gosh, I can’t even talk about it!"

