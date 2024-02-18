Brandi Glanville's Shocking Transformation: See How 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star's Appearance Has Drastically Changed Over the Years
Brandi Glanville has had quite the transformation over the years thanks to cosmetic procedures!
The reality TV star, who first joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2011, has documented her beauty upgrades on Instagram for over a decade.
The 51-year-old has also discussed her several plastic surgeries during an appearance on Good Work in 2015.
During the conversation with RuPaul's Drag Race icon RuPaul Charles, Glanville revealed that her face has changed due to Botox and fillers. She also underwent a b----- augmentation and confessed to having a nose job after her nose broke in 2009. However, she has denied having any other tweaks.
Glanville hasn't shied away from discussing her evolving look, especially after she was hospitalized for stress-induced angioedema in 2023.
The condition greatly affected her face, and during a recent episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, she shared she’s working with a plastic surgeon to conquer the condition.
“Now that the swelling is going down... I’m trying to figure out, with a doctor, trying to figure out how for my skin to be tight again,” Glanville explained.
The star previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how the medical condition changed her life.
“I’ve had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk, my ability to taste food. My face basically would swell up — like, I would … go into anaphylactic shock constantly, and I saw seven doctors, and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema,” she confessed.
“I cried on my birthday. It was on November 16. I cried the whole night, and I thought that was my new normal. I was just never gonna look the same or feel the same. I was just gonna be this giant pumpkin head and, like, my mouth, even now, I get tired of talking,” she continued. “So I didn't do my podcast for several months because I would just have to stop and take breaks. It's insane. I took my health for granted.”
Just months before her hospitalization, Glanville addressed rumors she went under the knife.
“I’m so sick of all the mean comments. I’m 50! I've aged & now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz [sic] they know the truth I’ve never been in bandages,” she tweeted in July 2023, denying the accusations.
However, the Bravo star listed a few procedures she hopes to get in the future.
“I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like @TeddiMellencamp at some point soon,” she wrote. “I think she looks amazing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I will eventually do my upper eyelids. I don’t know when because I have to have time for down time & right now luckily I don’t,” Glanville added.
“Also I have always been thin but over covid I gained 20 lbs that’s why I looked Prego on UGT and had it sucked out,” she said of her appearance on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.