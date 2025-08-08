Brandon Blackstock Went to a Rodeo With Former Stepmom Reba McEntire 5 Months Before His Death: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Though Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock split in 2015, the country superstar still maintained a relationship with her former stepson Brandon Blackstock before he sadly passed away on Thursday, August 7. In March, the exes' son, Shelby Blackstock, posted photos from when the blended brood went to a rodeo together in Texas.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @shelbyblackstock/instagram Brandon Blackstock hung out with ex-stepmom Reba McEntire four months before he died.

"Family time, the @rodeohouston & corn dogs! We had a blast in Houston watching @rissablackstock experience her first rodeo & being able to spend cherished time with family!" Shelby wrote in the caption of a March 4 upload. "Mom's concert was the icing on the cake!" Both Brandon and Reba were in several of the pictures, as was Brandon's daughter Savannah Blackstock Lee and the two kids he shared with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. Reba's current boyfriend, Rex Linn, also tagged along for the outing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @shelbyblackstock/instagram Reba McEntire was married to Brandon Blackstock's dad, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015.

As OK! reported, Brandon was 48 when he died from melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family," his loved ones shared in a statement. "We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The country star and Narvel Blackstock welcomed son Shelby during their marriage.

In addition to staying in contact with Brandon, Reba also still talks to his ex-wife. "Kelly and I do talk, we text and I love them both, and so I can’t play favorites because I’ve been a friend of Kelly for a long time," she told a reporter a few years ago. Neither of the women have commented on the death, though the American Idol alum announced one day prior that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency because of her former spouse. "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," the "A Moment Like This" crooner shared on Instagram. "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Source: mega Brandon Blackstock died from melanoma at age 48.