Who Is Brandon Sklenar's Girlfriend? Meet Courtney Salviolo
Hollywood's latest heartthrob, Brandon Sklenar, has fans buzzing about his relationship status. Is he married? Is he dating? Well, buckle up as we dive into the romance of the 1923 star and his girlfriend, Courtney Salviolo.
Meet Salviolo, the powerhouse personal trainer, wellness coach and nutritionist who's been stealing the heart of Sklenar since 2020. Based in Southern California, she's not just a pretty face, she's a strong advocate for health and well-being.
How It Started
Their love story kicked off on a dating app, right when the world was shutting down due to COVID-19.
Sklenar revealed the scoop to Entertainment Tonight in March 2024, sharing: "I actually met my partner on a dating app. I didn't have Facebook. I wasn't a phone app guy. I was like, 'Oh, I'll get on this … I think it was Hinge.'"
While discussing his filming escapades in Africa for the first season of 1923, Sklenar, in a Forbes profile, couldn't help but hint at his affection for Salviolo.
He expressed, "It was the first time I had done something like that, where I was gone for that long. I'm eternally grateful for it for the rest of my life, but it was emotionally challenging."
In a twist of irony, he added, "I'm a homebody — I love to be home with my partner and my dog and my house. The irony is I have a job that takes me everywhere, which I love, too. It's a weird dichotomy."
Despite the tabloids swirling, both Salviolo and Sklenar chose to keep their relationship under wraps. Their social media pages are devoid of lovey-dovey posts — Sklenar sticks to promoting his career while Salviolo's personal account is private. However, if you're curious about her life and career, catch her inspiration at @rarewilder.
Even though they're private, Salviolo has been a constant support at various red carpet events. Most recently, the duo dazzled at the Los Angeles premiere of 1923 in February, where they couldn't resist sharing a sweet kiss for the cameras. They also made headlines at an amfAR Las Vegas event in November 2024 and posed alongside A-list power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the It Ends With Us New York premiere in August 2024.
Sklenar mentioned in the comments of an Instagram post shared by E! News, noting that he is also a “very private person.”
"I mentioned to Blake I wanted to get Courtney in the photo. Courtney was unsure if that was something she wanted to do. I told her to let me know if she was comfortable with it and we would make it happen,” he said.
He added: I'm a private person and very protective over my home life outside of this world."
Salviolo isn't just about workouts and wellness, she's a dedicated animal lover too! Her Instagram feeds are graced with adorable pictures of her pup, Remy.
In a heartfelt June 2022 post, she praised the benefits of having a furry companion: "This little guy has been my lifeline for the past 10+ years. When I started experiencing chronic pain, I felt defeated and lost. Remy stuck right by my side through every pain spell."