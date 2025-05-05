Who Is Brandon Sklenar's Girlfriend? Meet Courtney Salviolo

Hollywood's latest heartthrob, Brandon Sklenar, has fans buzzing about his relationship status. Is he married? Is he dating? Well, buckle up as we dive into the romance of the 1923 star and his girlfriend, Courtney Salviolo.

Meet Salviolo, the powerhouse personal trainer, wellness coach and nutritionist who's been stealing the heart of Sklenar since 2020. Based in Southern California, she's not just a pretty face, she's a strong advocate for health and well-being.