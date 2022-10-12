Singer Brandy Hospitalized Due To Suspected Seizure Days After Brother Ray J Shared Suicidal Thoughts
Singer Brandy Norwood is currently recuperating at a Los Angeles hospital after a health scare.
According to a report, an EMS team was called to her home on Tuesday, October 11, with a source believing she had a seizure. Though it's unclear what led to the medical situation, she's expected to make a full recovery.
The 43-year-old star's parents are by her side in the hospital, but no one from her party has given an official comment.
The past several days have been difficult for the Norwood family, as Brandy's younger brother, Ray J, sparked concern with a now-deleted message that hinted he had suicidal thoughts.
On Thursday, October 6, the rapper, 41, shared an Instagram video captioned, "If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight." He followed up with footage of his feet dangling over a ledge, writing, "SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????"
Fortunately, as OK! reported, an insider clarified that everything was "fine" and he was "messing around" after having too much to drink while on vacation with his on-again, off-again wife, Princess Love.
"[He] thought about issuing an Instagram statement about it but changed his mind and is being vague," the source added.