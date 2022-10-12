Singer Brandy Hospitalized Due To Suspected Seizure Days After Brother Ray J Shared Suicidal Thoughts

Singer Brandy Norwood is currently recuperating at a Los Angeles hospital after a health scare.

According to a report, an EMS team was called to her home on Tuesday, October 11, with a source believing she had a seizure. Though it's unclear what led to the medical situation, she's expected to make a full recovery.

The 43-year-old star's parents are by her side in the hospital, but no one from her party has given an official comment.