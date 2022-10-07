Ray J Sparks Concern With Since-Deleted Video About Suicidal Thoughts, Jumping Off Ledge
Ray J has his fans worrying after he posted a since-deleted video of himself seemingly contemplating whether to take his own life.
Appearing to be sitting on some kind of elevated surface as he zoomed in on a bright orange full moon, the 41-year-old said in the alarming video, posted Thursday, October 6, "If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight."
Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., shares daughter Melody Love, 4, and son Epik Ray, 2, with Princess Love.
RAY J THREATENS TO SUE KIM KARDASHIAN, KRIS JENNER & CBS OVER SEX TAPE SCANDAL
In another video, Ray J was sitting on the ledge with his feet dangling as he panned to the ground below him. "SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????" he captioned the video on Thursday night.
Ray J also took to his Instagram Story to offer more glimpses of his nighttime surroundings, captioning one video of the moon, "IF I DIE TONIGHT," followed by another that read, "trying to figure it out – maybe this life was a illusion – maybe the next life was my real reality."
Despite causing concern with his posts, an insider told a news publication that the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alum is "fine" and "everything is OK." They added that the videos were taken "on vacation with Princess Love," his on-again, off-again wife.
"He thought about issuing an Instagram statement about it but changed his mind and is being vague," continued the source.
And while the videos have been removed, his fans were quick to express their concern, with one taking to Twitter in the early hours of Friday, October 7, and writing: "Sending prayers of strength to Ray J & I hope he has people in his corner showering him with love and support."
“Prayers up for Ray J the world still need you,” wrote a second with a third chiming in, “Damn I hope Ray J gets him some counseling so he can sort through those issues.”
Ray J has had quite the challenging past few months after his sex tape with Kim Kardashian was brought back to light following rumors that there was another tape of the two. After the drama was documented on the Kardashian- Jenner family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians, Ray J addressed the "untrue" rumors surrounding the alleged second sex tape.
In May, Ray Jay accused his ex and her momager, Kris Jenner, of partnering with him to release the infamous 2007 sex tape.
Months prior, he opened up about the toll the situation took on him, admitting to a publication in March, “I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft.”
RAY J BACKS KANYE WEST'S SCATHING CLAIMS AGAINST KRIS JENNER, INSISTS SHE INTRODUCED HIM TO CEO OF SEX TAPE DISTRIBUTOR
Ray J added, "Because of what they made me, I’m not allowed to be in those places."
Despite Jenner trying to clear her name by denying Ray J's claims in a lie detector segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden in September, the singer fired back claiming he and Kardashian actually filmed three sex tapes. Ray J also claimed both parties received $400,000 in the original sex tape contract.