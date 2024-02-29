Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Kids Slam 'Narcissistic' Former 'RHOC' Star for 'Spreading Lies' About Their Father: 'An Abuser, Liar and Manipulator'
Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s children seem to be on dad Sean Burke’s side after their 2022 divorce.
The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s kids, Rowan, 21, and Jacob, 18, took to Instagram to bash their mother after she called their dad a “narcissist” on social media.
“So my mother and grandmother, whom I had to block both and speak to neither, have decided to spread lies about my dad on social media. And I’m done. I’m done,” Rowan penned on Wednesday, February 28, alongside the mother-of-seven’s post.
“My dad is the kindest most amazing person and the reason I’m still here,” she added, calling her father her “best friend” and “rock.”
“She is the narcissist. My grandma and mother. End. Of. Story,” Rowan continued. “I’m done with the lies and I’m done with them trying to blast his name. Maybe for ONCE in my life someone will listen to me. Don’t believe these lies. I obviously know what’s true. And it’s not what she wrote in that caption.”
The Instagram Story has since expired, however, Rowan then uploaded it as a grid post, noting, “It needs to be said and it needs to be seen. I won’t let my words get buried, not this time.”
In another Instagram Story, Rowan shared how her grandmother can't see her posts on the social media site.
“It looks like my grandma blocked me to erase what I said. But I’ll say it again. I’m done with my mother and grandma spreading lies about my dad online. My dad is amazing. He is my rock, he is my greatest supporter. I only have 1 narcissist [sic] parent and it’s my mother,” she penned, adding that Sean is “an amazing dad” who only “ever wanted the best for his kids.”
- Avery Singer Admits She Couldn't Get Interviews for Jobs Because of Mom Ramona's Role on 'RHONY': 'It's Really Freaking Tough'
- Watch! Aaron Carter Accuses His Mom Of Stealing His Money In 'Marriage Boot Camp' Trailer
- Wendy Williams Spotted With Her Estranged Father & Brother In Miami As Cameras Roll For New Project
“Unlike my mother and grandma who can’t think of anyone outside of themselves. Really mature, grandma. Trying to silence me again. It won’t work. I’m done with your lies,” she said.
Jacob also shared similar sentiments about his mother following his sister’s posts.
“Hi! It’s Jacob, Braunwyn’s son, I’m the one who did drag on the show. My mother is an abuser, liar, and manipulator. I believe in 2nd chances, but not 20th chances,” he shared on Wednesday.
The teen confessed he had been “quite scared” to share his truth, but the reality TV personality has allegedly “been harassing my dad for many years now.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Last time she called me she just yelled at me for talking to my dad’s gf, so idk. Bye, gunna log off insta for another 3 years,” he concluded.