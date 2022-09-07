REAL Housewives: LeeAnne Locken & Braunwyn Windham-Burke Say They're Vulnerable For Reality TV While Teaming Up For A Great Cause

Locken and Windham-Burke exclusively sat down with OK! to dish on showing the world the messy parts of being human, teaming up for a cause that is near and dear to both of their hearts and if they would ever return for a Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season.

"I went on television broken, I am a broken human. I was broken as a child," Locken said of her time on the Bravo series. "I will continue to fall and break myself further. But what I can tell you about being a broken human is it just adds to the facets of who you are like a diamond, the more facets you have, the brighter you shine."

TAMRA JUDGE REVEALS WHAT SHE FEELS IS 'MISSING' ON 'RHOC' & WHERE SHE STANDS WITH FORMER BFF SHANNON BEADOR