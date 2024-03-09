Bravo Beef? Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Shades Former 'RHOBH' Star Denise Richards for $7 OnlyFans Subscription
What happened between Lala Kent and Denise Richards?
On Friday, March 8, the Vanderpump Rules star uploaded a series of photos of herself along with a caption that seemingly shaded The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum for her OnlyFans account.
“Don’t come for me when you’re on OnlyFans for $7,” Kent wrote alongside photos of herself in a grey knit dress as she showed off her second pregnancy.
After the star uploaded the post, fans speculated who the message was pointed at and instantly recognized it as an Erika Jayne quote directed towards Richards on an episode of RHOBH.
“She’s old, why she coming for Lala?!” one user asked, while another wondered, “What did Denise Richards do?!? 😂.”
“Omg. If you are talking about has been Denise, I lose brain cells every time she speaks. She is a HOT MESS,” a third person penned, while a fourth explained, “No beef between Lala and Denise that we know of… But I think @lalakent is just a @theprettymess fan (this is an EJ reference) and maybe throwing some shade. I have a feeling Lala might address on her podcast 😉.”
Though it is unclear if Kent meant to come after Richards, one fan defended the actress, saying, “Denise Richard’s is in the top 10 of top earners on only fans. Both Erica and Lala wish they had that type of 🪙💴.”
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-three — whose daughter Sami Sheen, 20, also has an OnlyFans account — discussed backlash she received since joining the adult site on Nick Viall's “The Viall Files” podcast.
The conversation began with Viall asking about what Richards meant when she said she wanted to "do another collaboration soon" with her daughter in October 2023.
"They're so judgmental to me and people are like, 'How can you do this? Your daughter,'" Richards insisted. "I didn't collaborate with my daughter."
"Did I do a picture with my daughter's faces and I that was on social media? Yes. Did I collaborate with my daughter for like a sexual OnlyFans shoot? Abso-f------lutely not. That is not true. I haven't even been on my daughter's site. I was protecting her as a young woman coming into this industry, being judged," the Drop Dead Gorgeous star — who shares the teen with ex Charlie Sheen — explained.
She then ranted about how people have always voiced their negative opinions about how career choices.
"Because it's not fair that — whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge — how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," she said. "Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--- —I have to deal with this.' It's hard."