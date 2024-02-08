'Not True': Denise Richards Insists She Didn't 'Collaborate' With Daughter Sami Sheen, 19, on OnlyFans
Denise Richards is setting the record straight!
During her Thursday, February 8, appearance on Nick Viall's “The Viall Files” podcast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum clarified what she meant in October 2023 when she claimed she and her 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, should "do another collaboration soon" on OnlyFans.
"They're so judgmental to me and people are like, 'How can you do this? Your daughter,'" she shared. "I didn't collaborate with my daughter."
The Drop Dead Gorgeous star — who shares the teen with ex Charlie Sheen — explained, "Did I do a picture with my daughter's faces and I that was on social media? Yes. Did I collaborate with my daughter for like a sexual OnlyFans shoot? Abso-f------lutely not. That is not true. I haven't even been on my daughter's site. I was protecting her as a young woman coming into this industry, being judged."
The mother-of-three — who also shares daughter Lola, 18, with Charlie and daughter Eloise, 12, with second husband Aaron Phypers — then went on a rant about how people have always voiced their opinions on her career choices.
"Because it's not fair that — whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge — how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," she shared. "Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--- —I have to deal with this.' It's hard."
The reality TV star created her OnlyFans account in 2022 in solidarity for then 18-year-old Sami, who had received tons of backlash for her decision. In an interview with Bustle from October 2023, Denise dove into her reasoning for joining the site.
"When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I'm sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too," she stated. "Then after that, you're perceived as a s-- symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual. So that's why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, 'Who cares?'"
Charlie originally denounced his daughter joining OnlyFans, however, he has since changed his stance on the subject.
"I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it," the famous actor said. "I was just like, 'Oh, this can only go bad.' She's doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others.”
“I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible," he concluded.