'You Are Such a D--- Liar': Denise Richards Bashed by Weed Chef for Fibbing About Being 'Absolutely Obliterated' During 'RHOBH' Dinner
The Herbal Chef, Chris Sayegh, came after Denise Richards for seemingly blaming him for her “hot mess” return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The mother-of-three’s appearance on the November 29, episode of the reality TV show caused quite a stir, as she appeared under the influence at costar Kyle Richard’s weed dinner party despite allegedly not participating in any drugs.
During a recent interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Richards claimed she may have somehow been “slipped” some cannabis, which prompted Sayegh to set the record straight on the situation.
“@deniserichards you are such a d--- liar, Denise. It's embarrassing and you should be ashamed of yourself,” he began the long-winded Instagram caption, which he accompanied with a clip from “Jeff Lewis Live.”
“Let me tell you what really happened... Denise walked into Kyle's house absolutely obliterated. Her first slurred words to me were ‘dO yOu KnOw WhO I aM?’ Followed by a bunch of other gibberish that we could barely make out. In every interview since this episode aired you have acted as if you had no idea what was going on, we must have slipped something in your food... or bottled water??” he continued.
The businessman added: “Really?? We went over how the evening would go with you and everyone else at the table including specifying how dosage works and that we take our responsibility very seriously — especially when someone would rather abstain from cannabis. It would be detrimental to my business if we left our guests incapacitated, don't you think?”
“See, this should have been such a beautiful moment for cannabis and the positive influence it can have in one's life if consumed responsibly. We take pride in our work and I have built an unparalleled level of trust with the community and world at large through YEARS of dedication to educating our guests and the curious minds around us through seminars, dinners, expos and social media,” he noted. “It has been PAINSTAKING to try and showcase the credibility of the science behind cannabis and its uses. Your feeble ego can't even admit that you have something else going on and arrived under the influence from something else, that you have to try and blame others instead of taking responsibility.”
“Then you have the audacity to say how could @kylerichards18 throw this party if she's sober? Or you think @theprettymess said she was f---- up. YOU were in another realm, and it was only you. Because, spoiler alert, you have some deep seeded issues that you are clearly working through in your own heart. Not surprised one bit that cannabis doesn't agree with you, it has a tendency to mirror one's truest self,” Sayegh ranted.
He even went after the hosts of the radio show, saying, “And the enablers... @jljefflewis you should be ashamed of yourself too, did you not watch the episode and just felt it was your duty to suck up to every single person sitting across from you in that chair? I’m actually surprised you could even speak with your nose that far up her a--.”