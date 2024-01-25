Sami Sheen Shows Off Her Toned Abs in Sultry Thirst Trap: Photo
Sami Sheen showed off her toned body to everyone on social media!
The famous offspring, 19, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 24, to share a mirror selfie in a gray bra and underwear set months after Sheen underwent b----- augmentation surgery.
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter rocked a long braid while posing for the sultry snap in the barely there garments.
As OK! previously reported, despite her mother's wishes, Sami went under the knife in November. "Guess who got a new rack today," the OnlyFans model penned alongside a post-surgery photo.
"This s--- felt like I drank a whole bottle of white wine it was heavenly," she said of taking medication for the procedure. However, the following day, the pain set in.
"This is so uncomfy holy h--- feels like the implants are in my armpits and the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight," the star admitted. "I also have to do this stretch every hour that I'm awake it is not fun. Idk how to explain it but I just feel like the implants are gonna rip off of me."
Denise was not a fan of her child getting the surgery, explaining in an interview, "I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19. And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!"
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, and her ex-husband, 58, have also been outspoken about their disapproval of their child's OnlyFans career. However, once Charlie saw how much money Sami was getting from the venture, he cooled off on the topic.
"He changed his tune when she bought a Mercedes and moved into a house," Richards claimed of the sitcom star. "When she first did OnlyFans, he was not happy."
The soap opera actress had a journey of her own with the website before accepting her daughter's career.
"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," Denise explained in an Instagram post.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Quite frankly her father shouldn't be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle," she continued. "I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."