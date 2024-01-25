Sami Sheen Shows Off Her Toned Abs in Sultry Thirst Trap: Photo

"This s--- felt like I drank a whole bottle of white wine it was heavenly," she said of taking medication for the procedure. However, the following day, the pain set in.

"This is so uncomfy holy h--- feels like the implants are in my armpits and the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight," the star admitted. "I also have to do this stretch every hour that I'm awake it is not fun. Idk how to explain it but I just feel like the implants are gonna rip off of me."