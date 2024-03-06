'Leave Him!': Lala Kent Admits She Encouraged Brittany Cartwright to Separate From Jax Taylor
Sisters before misters!
Lala Kent made it clear she's on Brittany Cartwright's side when it comes to the latter's recent separation from husband Jax Taylor.
Kent, 33, was asked if she was "surprised" by the split during her Tuesday, March 5, appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
"I mean, she's one of my dearest friends, so I obviously knew that things were not great," the Give Them Lala author replied. "And I told her, I support you, but I always say, [in a singing voice] leave him!"
She also denied speculation that the split was publicity for Taylor and Cartwright's upcoming show The Valley, noting things were a "mess" before the show announced its March 19 premiere date.
At the end of the episode, host Andy Cohen wanted to revisit the breakup, asking the pregnant reality star if she was being serious when she hinted she encouraged the Kentucky native, 35, to leave the bartender, 44.
"I just ... when a man starts to steal any of my friend's sparkle, I want them to kick the man to the curb," she stated.
Kent has some experience herself in that heartbreak department, as she dumped ex-fiancé and baby daddy Randall Emmett in 2021 after she allegedly caught him being unfaithful.
Cartwright and Taylor announced their separation on the February 29 episode of their joint podcast, "When Reality Hits," after weeks of fan speculation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Brittany Cartwright Drops Jax Taylor's Last Name From Her Instagram Bio After Shocking Separation
- Brittany Cartwright Shares Cryptic Post About the 'Life She Wants' Amid Shocking Separation From Jax Taylor
- 'Not a Divorce': Jax Taylor Insists He Could Get Back With Wife Brittany Cartwright After Separation Shocker
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages going through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," the former waitress disclosed. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
"I'm taking one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz," she added, referring to their 2-year-old son. "I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good."
When Taylor was asked about the situation by a photographer, he claimed there is "of course" a chance of the duo getting back together.
"This is not a divorce. We’re just taking some time apart," the former model insisted. "Just trying to reassess our situation. We have a child involved and we just want to do what’s best for our kid."
However, things seemed to sour over the past several days. "It’s Jax, so he’s not really trying that much right now," Brittany told a reporter of their current situation. "I’ve asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from that."
"Whenever you fight with somebody for so long, there’s only so much you can take, and you know, I deserve better, Cruz deserves better," she said. "We want, like, a good co-parenting relationship and I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is the best situation for me right now."
Cartwright also made a statement by deleting her spouse's real last name, Cauchi, from her Instagram page info.