'Leave Him!': Lala Kent Admits She Encouraged Brittany Cartwright to Separate From Jax Taylor

Kent, 33, was asked if she was "surprised" by the split during her Tuesday, March 5, appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"I mean, she's one of my dearest friends, so I obviously knew that things were not great," the Give Them Lala author replied. "And I told her, I support you, but I always say, [in a singing voice] leave him!"

She also denied speculation that the split was publicity for Taylor and Cartwright's upcoming show The Valley, noting things were a "mess" before the show announced its March 19 premiere date.