Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Post Selfie From The Dressing Room Before Attending CMA Awards Together: Photos

"They would love to have a baby together in the near future," the insider continued. "Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step."

The pair already has some parenting experience as well, as McLoughlin, 30, shares 3-year-old son Landon with an ex.

"I’m loving that whole phase," Lambert insisted of becoming a stepmom. "And I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great."