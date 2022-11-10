Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Post Selfie From The Dressing Room Before Attending CMA Awards Together: Photos
The 56th Annual CMA Awards doubled as date night for Miranda Lambert! The superstar belted out tunes alongside Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire in addition to a solo performance, but beforehand, she and husband Brendan McLoughlin gussied up for the Wednesday, November 9, red carpet.
For the big night in Nashville, the blonde beauty wore a pink and black Mugler dress featuring lace details, while the former NYPD officer rocked a classic tux.
After getting ready together, the singer, 39, uploaded a selfie of them from her dressing room, captioning the sweet pic, "#CMAawards we’re ready for y’all!" The star's younger brother, Luke Lambert, commented on the snap, "Y’all look great!" while one fan declared, "Fave couple award goes to… 🙌 ❤️."
It's been a busy week for the spouses, as a day prior, they attended the BMI Country Awards, which was also located in the Tennessee capital. Plus, the singer is in the midst of a Las Vegas residency that's scheduled through April 2023.
Nonetheless, as OK! previously reported, the couple, who tied the knot in 2019, is said to be thinking of starting a family together.
MIRANDA LAMBERT & HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN SHOW OFF THEIR COORDINATED HALLOWEEN COSTUMES: PHOTOS
"Miranda and Brendan are still going strong," a source declared this past February. "He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way. Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying."
"They would love to have a baby together in the near future," the insider continued. "Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step."
The pair already has some parenting experience as well, as McLoughlin, 30, shares 3-year-old son Landon with an ex.
"I’m loving that whole phase," Lambert insisted of becoming a stepmom. "And I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great."