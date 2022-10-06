Miranda Lambert Rocks Denim Jumpsuit While Walking Hand In Hand With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin: Photos!
Her biggest fan! Miranda Lambert was accompanied by husband Brendan McLoughlin when she stopped in at Jimmy Kimmel's late night show on Monday, October 4.
The country superstar belted out her hit "Strange" on the talk show and was then spotted exiting the Los Angeles studio alongside her man, who grabbed her hand as they retreated back to their car.
Lambert, 38, wore her signature blonde tresses down and rocked a short-sleeved denim jumpsuit, accessorizing with a pair of oversized hoop earrings, while the former NYPD officer, 30, kept it simple in a white polo and jeans.
There's a good chance the star's spouse watched her performance from the sidelines, as she previously revealed that he attends every show he can. "He's been awesome," she gushed while giving the scoop on her Las Vegas residency. "It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side."
The Grammy winner admitted McLoughlin "gives his notes" every now and then, but she knows his critiques can only help her improve.
TENN-EX-SEE! MIRANDA LAMBERT TAKES NASHVILLE BY STORM AFTER EX BLAKE SHELTON'S STEAMY PERFORMANCE
"We've watched a lot of rehearsals and he has a lot of opinions and I cherish them, because he's seen so many shows and he's in it. But he's also on the outside of it, because he's not on the stage or not part of the crew really, so I take his notes to heart," she explained. "I know he just wants us to win! And, you know, he can be harsh sometimes. He'll tell me the truth, which that is what I love about him."
While the two have been hit with rumors of brewing trouble, they've put on a united front over the past few months, with the father-of-one acting as her date to the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in August. More recently, the two joined the singer's crew and bandmates to take part in a charitable marathon that donated money to those who were killed in a 2017 mass shooting.
"Such a great day participating in the Vegas Strong 5k/1m. Commemorating the 5th anniversary to those that were lost and in honor of the survivors and first responders of One October Route 91 Harvest Festival," McLoughlin captured a photo from their outing.