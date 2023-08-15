Brett Eldredge Reveals He Took a Hiatus From Making Music and Touring to 'Work on Myself': 'You Start Learning a Lot'

Brett Eldredge has been booked and busy over the past few years, but he made it a point to take a hiatus in order to better himself.

"I wanted to do normal things in life and not be on the road, which has been really nice. It's been mentally cleansing for me to just have a normal routine and not wake up on a bus every day. I'm grateful for all of that too, but it's given me time to work on myself and work on my relationships and grow relationships. It's been amazing," the 37-year-old, who teamed up with Lowe’s to bring the magical spirit of Christmas to summer with a special performance of his Christmas music at one lucky home in Nashville, exclusively tells OK!.