Maxim Cover Star Justina Valentine Reveals How Nick Cannon Pushed Her to Release New Music: 'I Had to Grind to Get Here'

In June, the red-head beauty released her single "Mouth Go Crazy" under Nick Cannon’s Ncredible LLC, and the empowerment anthem incorporates a flow that pays homage to Valentine's idol Busta Rhymes — and resembles the attitude of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's sexually liberated track "WAP."

"The only music that I dropped last year was the soundtrack to Fughetabout Christmas," Valentine exclusively tells OK!. "When this year came around, and I had really been focusing on film and TV, Nick was like, 'You need to drop a new single and you need to really show people what you can do lyrically.' He was like, 'Get a beat from Ayo.'"

Cannon's advice led the mega influencer to work alongside Ayo — the producer behind "WAP."