Willie Nelson, 90, Reveals He No Longer Smokes or Drinks: 'That's Added a Few Days to My Life'

Willie Nelson is trying to stay healthy in his ninth decade.
These days, the country star, 90, admitted he no longer smokes or drinks.
"That's added a few days to my life, I'm sure," the singer said in a new interview.
However, he noted his hearing is "not the best," but he still remains positive.
"I still have a good time," he shared.
Additionally, Nelson is soaking up some sweet moments with his wife of 31 years, Annie D'Angelo.
"I call her my pet rattler," the country legend joked. "She's my lover, my wife, nurse, doctor, bodyguard."
"As they say, laughter's the best medicine," he said of what makes their relationship work. "I've always enjoyed a good joke."
"We've got a couple of great kids," he continued. "I am proud of them and all they're doing on their own. It's great to have your kids with you at any time, but if they're on the stage singing with you and they're good, that makes it even better."
As OK! previously reported, Nelson raved about his wife.
“She’s been with me through thick and thin. You can’t ask for anything more than that!” he said. “I’m not easy to live with. I’m pretty temperamental, you know. I’ve been used to doing things my own way for so long that I’m not interested in any suggestions. There was friction with my other wives. But it seems like Annie and I did OK with each other.”
Nelson is also dad to Lana, 69, Susie, 66, Paula, 53, and Amy, 49, from previous relationships, as well as his late children Renee and Billy.
As for how he parents his children, "it's better to show them rather than tell them," he said. "If they see your work ethic every day, then they realize, 'Hey, maybe he knows what he's doing.'"
Though Nelson is getting older, he is not even thinking about retirement.
"There's probably other things I will do and can do, but I'm not going to push myself too hard," he confessed. "I know one day it all ends, but I'm not rushing it."
