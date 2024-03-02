What Is Megan Fox's Net Worth? See How the Brunette Bombshell Made Her Millions
Megan Fox's decades in Hollywood have certainly paid off.
After starting her career as a teen in hits like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Holiday in the Sun, the brunette beauty, 37, has made herself quite the fortune and became one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fox is currently valued at $8 million from all of her film and TV projects.
In 2003, the Tennessee native got her start on the hit ABC sitcom Hope & Faith alongside Kelly Ripa. However, Fox took her career to the next level in 2007 when she signed onto Transformers alongside Shia LaBeouf.
The movie earned $709.7 million worldwide. The mother-of-three went on to reprise her role in the 2009 sequel, another record-breaking box office hit that surpassed its predecessor's gross earnings at $835.2 million. Fox reportedly brought home $800,000 for her work on the movie.
Fox starred in other hit films such as Jennifer's Body, Think Like a Dog, Till Death, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Night Teeth and 2022's Big Gold Brick.
While married to her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, the former couple purchased a Los Feliz home in the neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.95 million. They sold the property in 2014 for $3.75 million.
In December 2016, Green and Fox began selling some of their other real estate investments, as they pawned off one Los Angeles home for $2.6 million and another for $1.29 million.
Despite making tons of money on the road to becoming a certified bombshell, it hasn't always been easy being one of the most beautiful women in Tinseltown while staying authentic to herself.
"If I had been a typical starlet and said all the right things, I wouldn't have escalated to this level. I sit down and do an interview and I talk like a person and that, for some reason, is shocking," Fox said in an interview from 2009. "All women in Hollywood are known as s-- symbols. You're sold, and it's based on s--. That's OK, if you know how to use it."
When asked in a 2009 interview if her "s-- symbol" status also hinders her career, she replied, "It pisses me off when people f------ say that. That's b-------. You wouldn't be working if you weren’t attractive. Hollywood is the most superficial thing you could possibly be a part of and if I weren’t attractive I wouldn’t be working at all."