Brian Austin Green Admits He 'Picks' His Battles When It Comes to Co-Parenting Kids With Ex-Wife Megan Fox

"The person that you were with that you're now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason," noted Green, who was married to the Jennifer's Body star for 11 years. "Because you didn't get along. So, you can't expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids. So, you have to decide, ‘OK, it's not about us getting along anymore. It's about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.'"

As OK! previously reported, Fox recently opened up about what she believed the downfall of their relationship was after they first started dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010. "I feel like…first of all. Let me just say. I was not a great girlfriend to Brian. He was not great to me either all the time. I was not great," the mother-of-three admitted in a recent interview.