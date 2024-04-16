Brian Austin Green Admits He 'Picks' His Battles When It Comes to Co-Parenting Kids With Ex-Wife Megan Fox
Brian Austin Green is revealing the key to co-parenting with Megan Fox.
Following their 2021 divorce, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, and the Transformers actress, 37, have made their kids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, their number one priority over any drama they have with each other.
In a recent interview, Green stressed how important "pick[ing] your battles" has been and how they both "make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids.”
"People make a mistake of thinking that they're going to do things, so the separation doesn't affect the kids and that's — of course it's going to affect the kids," explained the former child star, who is also a father to son Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and son Zane Walker, 22 months, with his current fiancée, Sharna Burgess. "The only choice you have is how it affects the kids."
"The person that you were with that you're now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason," noted Green, who was married to the Jennifer's Body star for 11 years. "Because you didn't get along. So, you can't expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids. So, you have to decide, ‘OK, it's not about us getting along anymore. It's about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.'"
As OK! previously reported, Fox recently opened up about what she believed the downfall of their relationship was after they first started dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010. "I feel like…first of all. Let me just say. I was not a great girlfriend to Brian. He was not great to me either all the time. I was not great," the mother-of-three admitted in a recent interview.
- Megan Fox Admits She Wasn't a 'Great Girlfriend' to Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green: 'I Was Young'
- 'She Lost It on Me': Shannen Doherty Recalls Huge Fight With 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costar Jennie Garth Over Prank
- Brian Austin Green Admits He Was 'F----ing Jealous' of '90210' Costars During Relationship With Tiffani Thiessen: 'I Can't Imagine What That Was Like for Her'
"Because I was young, and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment. I did a lot of like, falling in love with other people all the time," the brunette beauty, who was only 18 at the time she started dating Green, continued. "I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life. I thought for a minute when I got divorced [that I was going to be single]. And I was single for like…three weeks."
"Most of my growth and awareness came after childbirth. So prior to that, I just wasn’t aware that, ‘Oh, marriage makes me feel any particular way,'" she detailed. "That was something I had done kind of impulsively. Also, it was like, an adventure to go on and to do. I had already been with him for so many years at this point."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
E! News conducted the interview with Green.