Tori Spelling's Brother 'Feared for His Life' as 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star 'Tried to Stab' Him With a Letter Opener
Tori Spelling was viscous during her teen years!
During the Monday, August 12, episode of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's "misSPELLING" podcast, the 51-year-old was joined by her younger brother, Randy, 45, for a trip down memory lane as they recalled the time the blonde beauty tried to gut her sibling with a sharp object.
"I think people from the outside perspective probably think there’s nothing relatable about our childhood," Tori explained, as she and her brother grew up in a Los Angeles mansion named "The Manor" with their late father Aaron, a famed Hollywood producer, and mom Candy, 78.
The Scary Movie star continued: "We still had the sibling relationship and we still had the fights, the fun times, all of it. There was the time I tried to stab you."
Tori's shocking confession quickly resurfaced in Randy's memory, as he confirmed his older sister did try to lunge at him with a letter opener while inside their childhood home many years ago.
"The strangest thing [was] you had some sort of weird — when you got mad, you got crazy. You got the crazy eyes," he admitted. "You got very dramatic, and you came after me with the letter opener, and I feared for my life."
Randy guessed he was probably around the age of 8 or 9 at the time of the incident, meaning Tori was "maybe 14" and likely in middle school.
Tori said nearly stabbing her brother was a reaction to Randy being super nosy, as he would eavesdrop by her bedroom door while she was on the phone with friends.
"I just started at an all-girls school and I had this new set of friends," she explained. "I went to a really academic school where I totally stood out because I was not academic. I was creative, and it was a lot for me."
"I would just go mad. I would go bat s--- f------ crazy," Tori remembered, noting it was one night after dinner when she completely lost her cool. "And at that point, that is when I threw open the door, pulled up my letter opener, and I ran out and tried to stab him."
The True Tori alum later clarified she was never actually "going to stab" her little brother, with both siblings laughing about the memory during the episode.
Aside from Tori's near-violent episodes as a kid, Randy credited his sister for going "to bat" for him after he expressed a desire to change schools around the time of his pre-teen years.
"You suggested the school I ended up going to because you had close friends and you said, 'It was smaller. I think he’s really going to like it and thrive there’ and I did," Randy detailed. "I thank you for that."