Tori Spelling's Brother 'Feared for His Life' as 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star 'Tried to Stab' Him With a Letter Opener

"I think people from the outside perspective probably think there’s nothing relatable about our childhood," Tori explained, as she and her brother grew up in a Los Angeles mansion named "The Manor" with their late father Aaron, a famed Hollywood producer, and mom Candy, 78.

The Scary Movie star continued: "We still had the sibling relationship and we still had the fights, the fun times, all of it. There was the time I tried to stab you."