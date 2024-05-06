Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Defends Megan Fox Over 'Stupid' Criticism About Rocky Machine Gun Kelly Romance
Vanessa Marcil is sick of people coming for Megan Fox.
On Sunday, May 5, Brian Austin Green's first ex-wife, 55, took to her Instagram to share screenshots of online trolls making harsh comments about the Jennifer's Body actress' turbulent romance with Machine Gun Kelly.
"FEMALE TRIBE — Are y’all really still out here saying STUPID, TRANSPARENT (jealousy) s--- about each other? Tearing each other down? Calling each other w-----???" Marcil, who was married to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, from 2002 until 2003, began.
"How many men do y’all know who AREN’T w------ if given the chance???? What do women do when men cheat? They stay with them. If the man is rich? They will even idolize him," the General Hospital star continued.
Marcil went on to say women should be supporting women.
"While you are out fighting other women, PUBLICLY tearing other women down and standing up for/deadbeat men? Men are laughing at us and still ruling the world. They are having us do all of the heavy lifting around raising their kids AND They are cheating on you literally or they are addicted to p--- while NOT standing for you to have basic human equal rights," she added.
"If men all stood with us? They could change the laws and make us ACTUALLY equals instantly. Pull it together and stand with other women. We are still the minorities," Marcil, who shares 22-year-old son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green with Green, explained.
The Cross actor and the Hope & Faith alum were married from 2010 to 2021 and share sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7. Following their divorce, Fox started dating the "Bad Things" musician, 34, with Kelly getting down on one knee in 2022.
Despite their whirlwind romance, the couple maintained a tumultuous dynamic that has kept them from walking down the aisle. "What I've learned about being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," the brunette beauty said during her recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "So I think as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship per se."
Though the pair aren't engaged, it seems like they are attempting to work things out.
"Megan and MGK's relationship is up and down," an insider spilled about the duo's current standing. "Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."