Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Defends Megan Fox Over 'Stupid' Criticism About Rocky Machine Gun Kelly Romance

Marcil went on to say women should be supporting women.

"While you are out fighting other women, PUBLICLY tearing other women down and standing up for/deadbeat men? Men are laughing at us and still ruling the world. They are having us do all of the heavy lifting around raising their kids AND They are cheating on you literally or they are addicted to p--- while NOT standing for you to have basic human equal rights," she added.

"If men all stood with us? They could change the laws and make us ACTUALLY equals instantly. Pull it together and stand with other women. We are still the minorities," Marcil, who shares 22-year-old son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green with Green, explained.