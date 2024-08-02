OK Magazine
Tori Spelling Admits She May Join OnlyFans to Pay for Her 5 Kids' College Tuitions Due to Ongoing Financial Trouble

Photo of Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their five children
Source: mega

Tori Spelling previously admitted she's 'not good with money.'

By:

Aug. 2 2024, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Tori Spelling got very candid about her money struggles on the latest episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, confessing to guest William Shatner, "I’m gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get [my kids] into college."

The actress — who shares daughters Stella, 16, and Hattie, 12, as well as sons Liam, 17, Finn, 10, and Beau, 7, with estranged husband Dean McDermott — noted that higher education is "inordinately" and "crazy" expensive.

tori spelling may join onlyfans pay kids college tuitions financial trouble
Source: mega

Tori Spelling and estranged husband Dean McDermott share five children.

Shatner, 93, wasn't familiar with the online platform, which the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, explained as, "I guess, originally, it was more women in the field — not s-- workers, but along those lines."

"But OnlyFans transformed into — now there’s comedians and there’s chefs ... and it’s videos, and people pay," the mother-of-five elaborated. "It’s, like, you could subscribe. But a lot of actresses do it now, and they show things."

tori spelling may join onlyfans pay kids college tuitions financial trouble
Source: mega

The actress had to explain to William Shatner what OnlyFans was after she admitted she may join the platform so she can afford her kids' college tuitions.

The Star Trek icon asked what kind of "things" people show, to which the podcast host said that some individuals "choose" to share naked images.

"So what you’re saying is that there’s an app that you can go to to get financial help — like GoFundMe," he concluded, quipping the fundraiser's name could be, "I need help raising my kids."

"I need that. Can we start that for me?" she asked. "Educating my kids about money so they don’t turn out like me."

tori spelling may join onlyfans pay kids college tuitions financial trouble
Source: @torispelling/instagram

In her March divorce filing, the actress asked for sole physical and joint legal custody of her kids.

Tori Spelling
The actress hasn't shied away from discussing her money woes over the years, explaining that growing up in her super wealthy family is likely to blame for her issues.

"I don't want sympathy, but I was taught or I wasn't taught how to function in the real world and I'm doing the best I can," she spilled on another podcast episode. "I want to tell you something that's not going to be shocking: I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s."

tori spelling may join onlyfans pay kids college tuitions financial trouble
Source: @torispelling/instagram

The mom-of-five and her estranged husband married in 2006.

"All my co-stars were making investments. They were buying properties. They were being smart about it. And I didn't know and I had no guidance at all," she said of being formerly estranged from her late dad, Aaron Spelling, and mom Candy Spelling, 78.

The Stori Telling author's financial woes became obvious last summer when her family was forced to move out of their home, as a mold infestation was making them sick.

Tori and her five kids first stayed at a $100-a-night motel and then moved into an RV for the summer. By this past February, it was revealed the family — except for Dean, 57 — were living in a rental home.

