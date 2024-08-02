Tori Spelling Admits She May Join OnlyFans to Pay for Her 5 Kids' College Tuitions Due to Ongoing Financial Trouble

Tori Spelling got very candid about her money struggles on the latest episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, confessing to guest William Shatner, "I’m gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get [my kids] into college."

The actress — who shares daughters Stella, 16, and Hattie, 12, as well as sons Liam, 17, Finn, 10, and Beau, 7, with estranged husband Dean McDermott — noted that higher education is "inordinately" and "crazy" expensive.