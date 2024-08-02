Tori Spelling Admits She May Join OnlyFans to Pay for Her 5 Kids' College Tuitions Due to Ongoing Financial Trouble
Tori Spelling got very candid about her money struggles on the latest episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, confessing to guest William Shatner, "I’m gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get [my kids] into college."
The actress — who shares daughters Stella, 16, and Hattie, 12, as well as sons Liam, 17, Finn, 10, and Beau, 7, with estranged husband Dean McDermott — noted that higher education is "inordinately" and "crazy" expensive.
Shatner, 93, wasn't familiar with the online platform, which the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, explained as, "I guess, originally, it was more women in the field — not s-- workers, but along those lines."
"But OnlyFans transformed into — now there’s comedians and there’s chefs ... and it’s videos, and people pay," the mother-of-five elaborated. "It’s, like, you could subscribe. But a lot of actresses do it now, and they show things."
The Star Trek icon asked what kind of "things" people show, to which the podcast host said that some individuals "choose" to share naked images.
"So what you’re saying is that there’s an app that you can go to to get financial help — like GoFundMe," he concluded, quipping the fundraiser's name could be, "I need help raising my kids."
"I need that. Can we start that for me?" she asked. "Educating my kids about money so they don’t turn out like me."
- Shocking Plastic Surgery Confessions in 6 Clicks: From Tori Spelling's B--- Jobs to Kylie Jenner's Lip Filler
- Tori Spelling Heartbreakingly Reacts to 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costar Shannen Doherty's Devastating Death
- Dean McDermott Celebrates 1 Year Sober as He Thanks Rehab Center for 'Saving His Life' Amid Tori Spelling Divorce
The actress hasn't shied away from discussing her money woes over the years, explaining that growing up in her super wealthy family is likely to blame for her issues.
"I don't want sympathy, but I was taught or I wasn't taught how to function in the real world and I'm doing the best I can," she spilled on another podcast episode. "I want to tell you something that's not going to be shocking: I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"All my co-stars were making investments. They were buying properties. They were being smart about it. And I didn't know and I had no guidance at all," she said of being formerly estranged from her late dad, Aaron Spelling, and mom Candy Spelling, 78.
The Stori Telling author's financial woes became obvious last summer when her family was forced to move out of their home, as a mold infestation was making them sick.
Tori and her five kids first stayed at a $100-a-night motel and then moved into an RV for the summer. By this past February, it was revealed the family — except for Dean, 57 — were living in a rental home.