Brian Hickerson Breaks Silence on Hayden Panettiere's Death One Month After Tragedy

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hickerson is speaking publicly about Hayden Panettiere exactly one month after her death. On Wednesday, September 16, the 37-year-old was approached by a photographer at a gas station in Greenville, S.C., and asked how he was holding up following the actress' demise, in a video obtained by an outlet. “How do you think I’m doing?” he sarcastically answered while wearing a yellow T-shirt and a backwards gray baseball cap.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson briefly addressed Hayden Panettiere's death on September 16.

Article continues below advertisement

The photographer then offered his condolences, to which Hickerson replied, “Appreciate it. That’s all I got for you, man.” The brief exchange comes one month after Panettiere died at 36. Her death remains under investigation, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office saying toxicology results are still pending.

Article continues below advertisement

Hickerson Was Recently Detained in Greenville

Source: @ZACH_HICKERSON321/INSTAGRAM Brian Hickerson spoke to a photographer at a Greenville, S.C., gas station.

Hickerson's comments also came days after he was handcuffed following an altercation at a Greenville bar. On Saturday, September 12, police responded to a reported assault at Wild Wing Cafe just after 9 p.m. He and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were both detained while officers investigated the incident. Video obtained by TMZ showed Brian throwing a barstool backward as people around him shouted. He was later restrained and carried away from the scene. In footage of the encounter, Brian appeared to accuse police of leaking information about Panettiere's death. "GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died," he yelled while sitting on the ground with his hands behind his back. Brian was released at the scene without being charged. Zach, meanwhile, was arrested for disorderly conduct after police said he appeared highly intoxicated and was shouting profanities.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Brothers Were With Hayden When She Died

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson was recently detained after an altercation at a Greenville bar.

Brian and Zach were both present when Hayden was found unresponsive at a Greenville residence on August 16. According to statements previously given by Zach, Brian administered Narcan while the brothers performed CPR as they waited for emergency responders to arrive. Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency personnel attempted to revive her. Authorities have said there were no signs of foul play, but her official cause and manner of death have not been released. The coroner's office said toxicology testing is still part of the ongoing investigation. Recent reports have suggested a possible fentanyl-laced pill was involved, but Hayden's representative has pushed back on reports presenting unconfirmed information as fact. The representative urged the public to wait for the official findings.

Brian Addresses Hayden's Death

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson's brother Zach was arrested for disorderly conduct during the incident.