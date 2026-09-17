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Brian Hickerson Breaks Silence on Hayden Panettiere's Death One Month After Tragedy

brian hickerson hayden panettiere death silence broken
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson spoke briefly about Hayden Panettiere's death one month after her passing.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

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Brian Hickerson is speaking publicly about Hayden Panettiere exactly one month after her death.

On Wednesday, September 16, the 37-year-old was approached by a photographer at a gas station in Greenville, S.C., and asked how he was holding up following the actress' demise, in a video obtained by an outlet.

“How do you think I’m doing?” he sarcastically answered while wearing a yellow T-shirt and a backwards gray baseball cap.

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image of Brian Hickerson briefly addressed Hayden Panettiere's death on September 16.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson briefly addressed Hayden Panettiere's death on September 16.

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The photographer then offered his condolences, to which Hickerson replied, “Appreciate it. That’s all I got for you, man.”

The brief exchange comes one month after Panettiere died at 36. Her death remains under investigation, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office saying toxicology results are still pending.

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Hickerson Was Recently Detained in Greenville

image of Brian Hickerson spoke to a photographer at a Greenville, S.C., gas station.
Source: @ZACH_HICKERSON321/INSTAGRAM

Brian Hickerson spoke to a photographer at a Greenville, S.C., gas station.

Hickerson's comments also came days after he was handcuffed following an altercation at a Greenville bar.

On Saturday, September 12, police responded to a reported assault at Wild Wing Cafe just after 9 p.m. He and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were both detained while officers investigated the incident.

Video obtained by TMZ showed Brian throwing a barstool backward as people around him shouted. He was later restrained and carried away from the scene.

In footage of the encounter, Brian appeared to accuse police of leaking information about Panettiere's death.

"GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died," he yelled while sitting on the ground with his hands behind his back.

Brian was released at the scene without being charged. Zach, meanwhile, was arrested for disorderly conduct after police said he appeared highly intoxicated and was shouting profanities.

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The Brothers Were With Hayden When She Died

image of Brian Hickerson was recently detained after an altercation at a Greenville bar.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson was recently detained after an altercation at a Greenville bar.

Brian and Zach were both present when Hayden was found unresponsive at a Greenville residence on August 16.

According to statements previously given by Zach, Brian administered Narcan while the brothers performed CPR as they waited for emergency responders to arrive.

Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency personnel attempted to revive her.

Authorities have said there were no signs of foul play, but her official cause and manner of death have not been released. The coroner's office said toxicology testing is still part of the ongoing investigation.

Recent reports have suggested a possible fentanyl-laced pill was involved, but Hayden's representative has pushed back on reports presenting unconfirmed information as fact. The representative urged the public to wait for the official findings.

Brian Addresses Hayden's Death

image of Brian Hickerson's brother Zach was arrested for disorderly conduct during the incident.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson's brother Zach was arrested for disorderly conduct during the incident.

Brian and Hayden had an on-and-off relationship that began in 2018. Their history included allegations of domestic violence, and he was sentenced to 45 days in jail in 2021 after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

After Hayden's death, Brian initially addressed the situation through his attorney, Sloan Ellis.

"Hayden's death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play," Sloan shared in a statement. "Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time."

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