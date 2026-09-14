Brian Hickerson Flings Bar Stool Before Being Dragged Out of a Restaurant and Handcuffed in Wild Altercation After Hayden Panettiere's Death: Watch
Sept. 14 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend was captured flinging a stool in a wild bar fight.
Brian Hickerson was handcuffed by police on Saturday, September 12, following an altercation at a bar in Greenville, S.C., almost one month after the actress' death.
In video footage of the incident, Hickerson was spotted throwing a barstool behind him as multiple bar patrons yelled at him to stop.
According to TMZ footage, the restaurant devolved into chaos as people formed a rowdy crowd and shouted at one another, though it was unclear why they were arguing.
Hickerson was seen going head-to-head with another person, screaming at him before being forcibly picked up by a man sporting a baseball cap.
He was dragged across the room and carried further away from the brewing fight before being removed from the premises altogether.
Why Was Brian Hickerson Detained?
According to the Greenville Police Department, as told to Page Six, officials responded to calls of an alleged assault at Wild Wing Cafe just after 9 p.m.
Police found Hickerson and his brother, Zach, who they alleged was "highly intoxicated." Both were detained at the scene.
In videos of Brian being handcuffed, he appeared to yell, "GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died," as he sat on the ground with his hands constrained behind his back, before he was released.
Zach allegedly began yelling profanities at responding officers and he was taken into custody for disorderly conduct at Greenville County Detention Center.
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According to witnesses, middleaged bar patrons began to heckle Zach and Brian over Hayden's death while they were enjoying a drink nearby.
Zach reportedly confronted the group and "got in their faces," leading to the chaotic scene. Both brothers were present when Hayden was found unresponsive following an overdose after she ingested a single pill laced with fentanyl.
Brian reportedly administered Narcan on the Ice Princess star before the brothers began jointly performing CPR as they waited for first responders to arrive.
How Long Were Brian Hickerson & Hayden Panettiere Together?
The star was declared dead on the scene, with no foul play detected at the time. Brian has since released a statement regarding her death and their yearslong tumultuous relationship.
The couple originally began dating in 2018. Hayden accused Brian of physical abuse multiple times over the years, with the man being sentenced to 45 days in jail in 2021 over the accusations.
"Hayden's death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play," his lawyer shared in a statement. "Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time."