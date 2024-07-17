Event Planners Brian Kelly and Sean Koski Reveal Why Jill Zarin's 2024 Luncheon Will Be the Best One Yet

"To keep it fresh, every single year is simple for us. We each travel consistently throughout the year, so being inspired by unique finds around the world is one way that keeps us looking out for the next big thing to showcase at the event," they explain of the planning process.

"We always like to see what we have for each event and reflect back on what we can add the next year that was missing or can be elevated, etc. Jill as well — she is constancy being exposed to new things and shares with us all the time what she wants or likes. For instance, incorporating refreshing options like Suja, Dillion's Small Batch Distillers and even ice cream stations, which is Jill's favorite, or more home decor like CHITA that can pair well with Jill's home collection — Jill Zarin rugs!" the duo adds.