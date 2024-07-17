Event Planners Brian Kelly and Sean Koski Reveal Why Jill Zarin's 2024 Luncheon Will Be the Best One Yet
Jill Zarin's annual luncheon is upon us, and it's set to be the most remarkable one yet.
The Real Housewives of New York City star's party planners Brian Kelly and Sean Koski chat exclusively with OK! about what goes into making the annual bash — which will take place on Saturday, July 20, benefitting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in Southampton, N.Y., — a success and what will set this year apart from the others.
"To keep it fresh, every single year is simple for us. We each travel consistently throughout the year, so being inspired by unique finds around the world is one way that keeps us looking out for the next big thing to showcase at the event," they explain of the planning process.
"We always like to see what we have for each event and reflect back on what we can add the next year that was missing or can be elevated, etc. Jill as well — she is constancy being exposed to new things and shares with us all the time what she wants or likes. For instance, incorporating refreshing options like Suja, Dillion's Small Batch Distillers and even ice cream stations, which is Jill's favorite, or more home decor like CHITA that can pair well with Jill's home collection — Jill Zarin rugs!" the duo adds.
Each year offers a fabulous list of small business vendors and celebrities alike. "Our favorite items slated to wow the guests this year include a temperature-regulating device from Embr Labs, an innovative science backed skincare from Mend, powerful blow dryers for humans by Laifen and for pets by Oneisall. We like to make sure there is something for everyone even those furbabies!" Brian and Sean reveal.
However, there's one aspect the pair are most excited about. "We’re most looking forward to seeing the reaction from receiving this year’s Iconic gift bag. Invited guests will receive items from companies like: Coola, Quilted Koala, Hanky Panky, Colleen Rothschild, Teleties and more! Also, we love seeing old faces and new faces who will be attending, reconnecting with everyone and seeing everyone come out to support Jill and in honor of Bobby Zarin!" they add.
"When picking participants to showcase their companies and vendors alike, we focus on making sure our guests will think. This is something I would use and/or this is something I would want to share with someone special," they note. "Having that WOW factor regardless of the item, is what we look for overall. Our mutual friend Heather Rouffe drives all the way from Palm Beach with her company Atlas Event Rentals, donating all the rentals. We are excited to see what new designs she has in store for this year as well!"