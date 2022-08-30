Jill Zarin's Party Planners Sean Koski & Brian Kelly Dish About Throwing Her Celeb-Filled Luxury Luncheon
Want to party like a star? Jill Zarin's go to guys, Sean Koski and Brian Kelly, who plan The Real Housewives of New York City alum's annual Luxury Luncheon to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in the Hamptons, are dishing on how they pull off the celebrity-filled event each year.
"Collaborating with Jill after 8 years has become a summertime must!" the duo reveal. "This year differed in that we’re equal partners in the event, not just solely the event producers, planners etc. From inviting guests, curating all brands and activations onsite to designing the invite — we handle it all!"
"Once the ‘Hot in The Hamptons Event’ that we created received a ton of buzz on-stage during BrovoCon we realized we missed working with Jill and thought it was a great opportunity to bring back her event and have her partner with us too," they dish.
This year, the event saw many recognizable faces in attendance, such as everyone's favorites like Dina Lohan, Julia Haart, Caroline Brooks, Leeanne Locken and more!
"Watching it [the event] unfold, including the success brands can receive after an onsite experience that we’ve helped to create, is truly our favorite part, and that’s aside from the fabulous gift bags we get to share with all the attendees," Sean and Brian say of the event.
Despite having to coordinate many powerful people's schedule to make the event go off without a hitch, it's all worth it in the end. "Our job is to help manage and create a good time so we thrive off the sea of schedules we get to deal with when planning this event," they explain.
Although the business mogul trusts the pair to make sure things at her event run smoothly, Zarin's influence is very much a part of the process as well.
"Jill definitely trusts us and gives a hands off approach — but that doesn’t mean her final touches aren’t ever needed," they emphasize. "Our favorite part is curating the best brands to be onsite every year and having the challenge of making sure it's new and fresh each event."