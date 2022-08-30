Jill Zarin's Party Planners Sean Koski & Brian Kelly Dish About Throwing Her Celeb-Filled Luxury Luncheon

"Once the ‘Hot in The Hamptons Event’ that we created received a ton of buzz on-stage during BrovoCon we realized we missed working with Jill and thought it was a great opportunity to bring back her event and have her partner with us too," they dish.

This year, the event saw many recognizable faces in attendance, such as everyone's favorites like Dina Lohan, Julia Haart, Caroline Brooks, Leeanne Locken and more!