Brian Walshe Indicted In Alleged Murder Of Wife Ana Walshe, Faces Life In Prison If Convicted

If Brian is convicted of first degree murder, he will face life in prison without the possibility of a parole.

"This is only a step in a long process, during which Brian Walshe enjoys the Constitutional presumption of innocence and all of the protections afforded him under the Constitution," Morrissey said. "We are thankful to the detectives who have put so many hours into assembling the evidence in this matter and the witnesses who have assisted us in coming to this step."