Brian Wilson's Daughter Carnie Has 'No Words' Following Singer's Tragic Death
Brian Wilson’s family is in mourning.
Carnie Wilson, the daughter of the legendary Beach Boys co-founder, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram after the music icon passed away on June 11 at 82 years old.
“I have no words to express the sadness I feel right now. My Father @brianwilsonlive was every fiber of my body,” Carnie wrote, alongside a touching throwback photo of herself, Brian, and her sister Wendy Wilson.
The 57-year-old singer added, “He will be remembered by millions and millions until the world ends. I am lucky to have been his daughter and had a soul connection with him that will live on always.”
Though she’s devastated, Carnie is trying to stay positive.
“I’ve never felt this kind of pain before, but I know he’s resting up there in heaven … or maybe playing the piano for Grandma Audree, his Mom. I will post something else soon, but this is all my hands will let me type,” she added.
Wrapping up the heartfelt post, she said, “I love you, Daddy….I miss you so much already.”
Brian welcomed Carnie in 1968 and Wendy in 1969 with his then-wife, Marilyn Wilson. After their 1979 split, he later married Melinda Ledbetter in 1995, following nearly a decade of an on-again, off-again romance. Together, the couple adopted five children: Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan and Dash.
Carnie and Wendy followed in their father’s footsteps and found their own success as members of the pop group Wilson Phillips.
On the same day as Brian’s passing, the family released an official statement.
"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," the message read. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."
The cause of death wasn’t revealed, but in 2024, Brian’s health had been publicly discussed. After his wife Melinda died, his business team was granted conservatorship in California, citing a “major neurocognitive disorder.”
He had reportedly been diagnosed with dementia.
Meanwhile, one of the few remaining original members of The Beach Boys also shared a powerful tribute.
Mike Love, Brian’s cousin and the band’s longtime saxophone player, posted a montage of their shared moments through the years, with their track “Brian’s Back” playing in the background.
“Today, the world lost a genius, and I lost a cousin by blood and my partner in music. Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys — he was the soul of our sound. From the first time we sang together as kids in my living room, I knew there was something otherworldly in him,” Mike wrote via Facebook.
“His musical gifts were unmatched. The melodies he dreamed up, the emotions he poured into every note — Brian changed the course of music forever,” he continued.
Reflecting on their journey, Mike described it as one filled with “moments of brilliance, heartbreak, laughter, complexity and most of all, LOVE.”
“But through it all, we never stopped loving each other, and I never stopped being in awe of what he could do when he sat at a piano or his spontaneity in the studio,” he shared. “It was one of the greatest blessings of my life to experience that creative space with him. It was our privilege to make the world believe in sunshine, surfing and teenage dreams.”
“Thank you for the harmonies, the memories, and the love. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. I’ll miss you forever, my beloved cousin," he concluded.