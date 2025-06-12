Brian Wilson's Daughter Carnie Has 'No Words' Following Singer's Tragic Death

“I have no words to express the sadness I feel right now. My Father @brianwilsonlive was every fiber of my body,” Carnie wrote, alongside a touching throwback photo of herself, Brian, and her sister Wendy Wilson.

The 57-year-old singer added, “He will be remembered by millions and millions until the world ends. I am lucky to have been his daughter and had a soul connection with him that will live on always.”

Though she’s devastated, Carnie is trying to stay positive.

“I’ve never felt this kind of pain before, but I know he’s resting up there in heaven … or maybe playing the piano for Grandma Audree, his Mom. I will post something else soon, but this is all my hands will let me type,” she added.