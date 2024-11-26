Brie Larson Shows Off Gorgeous New Pixie Cut for Upcoming Role in 'Elektra': See Before and After Photos
Brie Larson is sporting a fresh new look!
The actress took to Instagram to reveal she swapped her long blonde hair for a chic brunette pixie cut as part of her preparation for her upcoming West End role in Elektra.
Larson, who is set to portray the lead character in the play, shared a series of black-and-white photos, showcasing her shorter hairstyle.
In the first photo, she was all smiles as she proudly displayed her 'do.
The second image showed a more serious pose with a sultry "smize."
"Elektra is here," she captioned the post.
Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their admiration for her new style.
“This suits you so much im OBSESSED and can’t wait to see you bring Elektra to life in the new year 🤍✨,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA LOVED THE HAIRCUT!! 🖤.”
“You are SO PROFESSIONAL. Dive into the roles and characters. I’m such a fan, you’re admirable. Much love and respect, Raf. (Punch holes in the sky, my Captain) ❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨✨🥹,” a third gushed.
This transformation comes less than two months before Larson takes the stage at Theatre Royal Brighton in England from January 13 to 18, 2025, before transferring to London’s Duke of York’s Theatre from January 24 to April 12.
The show's synopsis, according to the play’s website, reads: “Elektra, haunted by her father's assassination, is consumed by grief; a need for survival; and a thirst for vengeance. When her long lost brother Orestes at last returns, she urges him to a savage and terrifying conclusion but at what cost?”
In a recent press release, Larson shared her enthusiasm about the role.
"I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson. Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, feelings, and experiences. I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story," Larson expressed, referring to the director and poet who adapted the story from the ancient Greek dramatist Sophocles.
While the actress is known for her big screen roles in Captain Marvel, Room and Lessons in Chemistry, this isn’t Larson's first time on the theater stage.
In 2010, Larson portrayed Emily in Our Town at the renowned Williamstown Theatre Festival. While she hasn’t appeared on stage frequently in recent years, Larson began her acting journey at just six years old at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, making her the youngest participant in the theater's history.