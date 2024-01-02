OK Magazine
Shay Mitchell Teased After Debuting New Pixie Cut Hairdo: 'Thought This Was Kris Jenner'

Jan. 2 2024, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

You just got Shayed.

On Tuesday, January 2, Shay Mitchell surprised fans with a fresh hairdo — though many were left disappointed after finding the look way too similar to Kris Jenner's classic pixie cut.

Source: @shaymitchell/Instagram

"New year new hair," the Pretty Little Liars star captioned an Instagram carousel of images showcasing her chopped off tresses.

The professional photos captured Mitchell's scandalous side, as some featured the You actress covering her topless chest with her arms and squatting down with her legs spread open in a pair of blue jeans, a black blouse and matching black pumps.

Source: MEGA

Shay Mitchell recently chopped off a large amount of her hair.

After sharing the snaps with her 36.6 million Instagram followers, social media users didn't hesitate to express their disapproval in the comments section of the post, as many mocked Mitchell for looking like the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch.

"Raise your hand if you did a double take and thought this was Kris Jenner for a hot minute," one user quipped, as another admitted, "I thought this was Kylie [Jenner] dressing as Kris 😂."

Source: MEGA

Many found Shah Mitchell's hairdo to be very similar to Kris Jenner's pixie cut.

"Kris Jenner's calling her lawyer as we speak 😂," a third person joked, while a fourth confessed: "Totally thought you were Kris Jenner for a second."

Still, some of Mitchell's devoted fans hyped her up, with one supporter stating, "you could pull off anything," while another declared, "officially feel old. I don’t get kris Jenner vibes at all. I get '90s supermodel and love it."

MORE ON:
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell still looked stunning despite receiving hate from online trolls.

Prior to snipping off a large amount of her luscious locks, Mitchell's brunette hair fell down to her belly button.

Regardless of who might like or dislike her pixie cut, the BÉIS founder knows how to be confident no matter the length of her hair.

Source: MEGA

Shay Mitchell can pull off anything!

Source: OK!

In a 2019 interview with People, the 36-year-old revealed her secret to staying sure of herself in a world where insecurities can become overwhelming.

"Growing up I always tried to be somebody that I wasn’t," Mitchell expressed at the time. "I think as I got older I sort of look back and if I could tell myself, my younger self, or anybody younger than me or older or whatever, I think it would be just really to embrace what you’re born with."

She continued: "I think celebrating your uniqueness is something that we sometimes forget to do. We always look at somebody else and we’re like, 'Oh, I wish I had her dot dot dot.' I think instead of looking inwards and trying to make yourself a better person and appreciating what you were born with."

