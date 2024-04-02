Megan Fox Debuts Icy Blue 'Blunt Bob' Haircut, Reveals Stylist Used Boxed Dye to Achieve the Look: Photos
A new month, a new hair color!
On Tuesday, April 2, Megan Fox debuted short icy blue locks on Instagram, captioning the photos, "entering my jedi era."
Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos also posted pictures of the actress' fresh "blunt bob" and revealed they used "FÉRIA by @lorealparis P1 Sapphire Smoke" to achieve the unique shade. He also noted Fox is not wearing a wig.
The mother-of-three's fans went wild for the look, with one person commenting, "stop you’re making me wanna dye my hair this color 😮💨🖤."
"Any hair color looks good on you," another admirer wrote, while a third simply penned, "Omg🔥🔥🔥."
The New Girl alum previously had light pink locks, though before that, she went through several other colors, including blonde, bright red and copper.
Fox, 37, recently spilled on changing up her look during her March appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
During the interview, the star revealed several of the plastic surgery procedures she's had .
"I’ve never had a facelift of any kind. So no midface lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one, or no regular brow lift. I’ve never done threads. I’ve never had [buccal fat removal] done. I’ll never have any fat removed," she insisted. "I’m a very lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I’ll only ever put fat in."
The bombshell admitted she had a nose job years ago but clarified she hasn't touched it since.
"That’s something I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible," she shared. "Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m going to say 23. It’s been well over a decade. I’ve not touched my nose since then."
The Jennifer's Body lead said she's undergone more than one b----- augmentation but denied ever doing anything to her behind.
"If I could I would," she quipped of getting a BBL. "I don’t have the extra body fat."
"There’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping because it was really good and it’s not a known plastic surgery," Fox added. "People don’t even really know about it."
Despite the countless procedures, Fox confessed, "I don’t like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia. I’m very afraid of dying under general anesthesia."
The star explained she's dealt with body dysmorphia since she was just a young child. "I can remember sitting in the back of my sister’s car, she was getting married — and I even remember what I was wearing. I had black shorts that had white polka dots on them, and I was 5," she recalled. "This is crazy. I was in the backseat looking at my legs being like, 'I have such fat thighs. My thighs are so fat.'"