Megan Fox Debuts Icy Blue 'Blunt Bob' Haircut, Reveals Stylist Used Boxed Dye to Achieve the Look: Photos

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos also posted pictures of the actress' fresh "blunt bob" and revealed they used "FÉRIA by @lorealparis P1 Sapphire Smoke" to achieve the unique shade. He also noted Fox is not wearing a wig.

The mother-of-three's fans went wild for the look, with one person commenting, "stop you’re making me wanna dye my hair this color 😮‍💨🖤."

"Any hair color looks good on you," another admirer wrote, while a third simply penned, "Omg🔥🔥🔥."