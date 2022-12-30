Brielle Biermann Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini Photos From Lavish Vacation — See Photos!
While on a tropical getaway, Brielle Biermann couldn't help but show off her fabulous physique.
"at this point, i need to live on an island 🌊💕who’s joining me?" the 25-year-old captioned a slew of snaps of herself wearing a skimpy pink bikini while she relaxed on a boat.
Of course, her fans and family loved the sultry snaps, including her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Brielle's sister Ariana Biermann added, "OKAY 😻😻😻. So hot."
One fan kindly wrote, "Smoking like your momma😍," while another said, "Whew 😍😍."
This is hardly the first time Brielle has flaunted her assets on the 'gram. On December 8, she showed off a pink bathing suit while in Florida.
"swerve, surfing all in this good, good 🏄♀️," she captioned the photos.
Last year, the brunette beauty shared how she's gotten to feel confident in her skin.
“Everyone’s asking how I lost weight!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 24, wrote in December 2021.
She then noted after undergoing her double jaw surgery, she used Modere Lean Body System — scientifically designed products to accelerate fat reduction.
“I lost my initial extra pounds using Modere and still take it now, which is why I think I haven’t put much weight back on since being able to eat again,” the KAB Cosmetics founder admitted.
In the meantime, the reality star is gearing up for a new adventure: her and Ariana have a new reality show debuting that will follow their move for Atlanta to Los Angeles, where they're hoping to launch some new hair care products.
"Fans have seen us grow up on camera and let's face it … we are a mess," Brielle previously dished to People about returning to the small screen. "I'm eager to embark on this journey with my sister, but definitely know it will be a tough road ahead."
"I've wanted to live in L.A. my entire life and moving with my sister will be the adventure of a lifetime," Ariana added. "We're excited to bring fans along as we launch our business and take a new city by storm."