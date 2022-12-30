Brielle Biermann Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini Photos From Lavish Vacation — See Photos!

In the meantime, the reality star is gearing up for a new adventure: her and Ariana have a new reality show debuting that will follow their move for Atlanta to Los Angeles, where they're hoping to launch some new hair care products.

"Fans have seen us grow up on camera and let's face it … we are a mess," Brielle previously dished to People about returning to the small screen. "I'm eager to embark on this journey with my sister, but definitely know it will be a tough road ahead."

"I've wanted to live in L.A. my entire life and moving with my sister will be the adventure of a lifetime," Ariana added. "We're excited to bring fans along as we launch our business and take a new city by storm."