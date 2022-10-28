King Charles III Feels 'Betrayed' By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Press Interactions
Though King Charles III has remained famously tight-lipped surrounding son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle’s interactions with the American press, it seems the ruler may be peeved from across the pond, reportedly keeping tabs on the distant royals' media moments.
“Oh, I think they pay attention,” royal expert Christopher Andersen spilled of the royal family as a whole during an interview on Wednesday, October 26.
Though Markle has “justifiably” gotten candidly about her painful experience in the limelight, it seems the newly-minted Monarch may hold some resentment towards his daughter-in-law, crediting her recent outspokenness with complicating his transition from Prince to King.
“I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — you know, he feels betrayed,” Andersen explained.
“I mean, he really was very fond of her,” the expert continued, noting how the ruler “walked Meghan up the last half of the aisle” amid her 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry. “And I think he’s somewhat bewildered.”
Though King Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month at age 96, was “used to handling” Prince Harry and Meghan’s press interactions, it seems the King is still grappling with the Sussexes' candidness.
“I don’t think it threw her as much as it has thrown at Charles and understandably so, because this is his son and the daughter-in-law,” Andersen said, adding that the California-based couple have said “some pretty hurtful things.”
These revelations come just days after Andersen revealed King Charles may have further damaged his relationship with his estranged son.
Though the writer cited reconciliation as a potential “intention,” several events from the Queen’s funeral likely undermined these efforts.
“The king’s decision to initially not permit Harry to wear his uniform and during this funeral [and the] fact that at times, it seemed as if Harry and Megan were being shoved in the background and even shunned, that did a lot of damage, I think," he explained during a recent podcast appearance.
