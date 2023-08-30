British TV Host Sparks Fury With 'Sick' Prince Harry Joke as Viewers Complain to Watchdog
GB News host Patrick Christys is under fire for his vile comments about Prince Harry.
While chatting with royal journalist Charles Rae, Christys brought up Netflix's The Crown, a drama series about the royal family that Harry actually talked about during an appearance on James Corden's show. However, things took a dark turn.
"What I find interesting about this was this was just before – I think this flew under the radar a bit for people. Just before Harry and Meghan did their Netflix thing, Harry did a thing with James Corden," Christys said, then going off on a rant about the two stars.
"I tell you what… oh gosh. If you had one fake gun and one fake bullet and you lined up Harry and James Corden, I don’t know which one you’d go for," he stated, to which Rae gave a smile and laugh.
"James Corden ... lovely chap ... he was saying to him, 'How do you feel about The Crown?' And he said, 'Well I like The Crown. I don’t mind The Crown, because it’s obviously not real."
"And I thought, 'That’s not really true, is it Harry?' I mean, it became obvious why he said that shortly afterwards because he signed a multi-million pound deal with Netflix and The Crown is on Netflix," the British host continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"However, I thought well, people take what happens in The Crown as fact, don’t they? So it’ll be interesting to see what he makes of what they do about his mum’s death," said Christys, referring to how the upcoming season will depict Princess Diana's fatal car accident.
People were disgusted by the GB News star's words and shamed him on social media, with one person addressing the attention of the U.K. TV regulator by writing, "@Ofcom this is shameful and dangerous!!"
"Will @Ofcom act? Or sit on its hands and indulge GB News hate speech yet again? Clear breach of its code," another person tweeted. "Anyone can complain, only takes a few minutes, including a link to Ofcom’s online complaints form."