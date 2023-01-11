Prince Harry Confirms He Watches & 'Fact Checks' Netflix's 'The Crown'
Prince Harry just revealed what's in his Netflix queue — and it seemed to hit close to home.
During the Duke of Sussex's Tuesday, January 10, appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Harry admitted he does in fact watch The Crown, the drama series loosely based on the life of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the royal family.
“Yes, I have watched some of The Crown,” he confirmed to the late night host before getting specific. “The older stuff and the more recent stuff.”
CARDI B HILARIOUSLY REACTS TO KING CHARLES' OLD LOVE TRIANGLE WHILE WATCHING 'THE CROWN': 'CAMILLA THINKS SHE'S SLICK'
When Stephen Colbert jokingly asked him if he indulges in the series in order to "fact check," the Spare author seemed to surprise the television personality with his answer.
“Yes, I do actually. Which, by the way, is another reason why it’s so important that history has it right," he said, seemingly hinting at the alleged events in his own tell-all memoir.
While the beginning of the five-season series focused on the life of Her Majesty, who passed away in August 2022, the later seasons follow the rise and fall of the marriage between Harry's parents, King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.
Meanwhile, the 38-year-old previously copped to having seen the show, but was a bit elusive about how factual it really was. “They don’t pretend to be news — it’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth,” Harry revealed to James Corden during a 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show.
“It gives you a rough idea about what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else — what can come from that," he said of how true-to-life the series was.
“I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself,” he continued. “That is obviously fiction — take it how you will — but this is being reported on as fact because it’s supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”
Harry continued to drop shocking bombshells about England's most famous family in his new book. As OK! previously reported, Prince William has been deeply hurt by his younger brother speaking so publicly about the family's behind-the-scenes tensions.
"William’s privately seething and devastated by what Harry has done," royal expert Katie Nicholl said of the fallout. "And just cannot forgive Harry for the things that he’s written."