Britney Spears Addresses 'Crazy, Crazy Rumors' About Her Body In Throwback 'SNL' Skit
Britney Spears took a walk down memory lane back to the very first time she hosted Saturday Night Live.
The pop star — who has appeared on the hit sketch show as both a host and a musical guest several times — shared a clip from her famed opening monologue to Instagram on Monday, March 27, in which she joked about some of the wildest gossip swirling about everything from her booming career to her body.
"Now that I’m here, I think this is a perfect place for me to clear up some crazy, crazy rumors that I keep hearing about myself," Spears began in the sketch that first aired on May 13, 2000.
"Like that I can’t perform without lip-syncing, okay, which is not true," she continued. "See, when I went on the Grammy awards, and sang 'Baby One More Time'..."
Her live vocals then suddenly cut off and were replaced with a pre-recorded speech that Spears comically lip-synced for the next few sentences.
"Oh yeah…there’s one more. The one about my boobs being fake," she added, speaking back in her own live voice again. "That is just ridiculous!"
Her chest then awkwardly started to move beneath her shirt as the audience roared with laughter.
“I mean, come on! I’m 18, and I’m still growing, you know?” she insisted, before glancing down at her chest, causing it to immediately stop moving. “Anyway, we’ve got a great show for you, so stick around, we’ll be right back.”
"Funny SNL skit!!" Spears captioned the clip, but the Princess of Pop wasn’t the only one having a laugh at the throwback. Several fans took to Twitter to praise the singer for her performance.
“I remember that, it's still funny,” one user wrote, with another adding, “The fact that Britney Spears acknowledges her funny SNL skit from 2000 on her Instagram is a blessing! 😍.” A third chimed in, “😅 love her.”
This comes as Spears has been reminiscing on her past stardom, from discussing her opinions on hiring backup dancers and sharing memories of being on tour to calling out her estranged dad, Jamie, on his alleged affairs.
"I can’t remember how many women were on the bus with my dad 🙄🙄🙄" she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 2, in a rant calling out her family for their treatment of her in the earlier days of her music career. "Either way, I would say they got a great deal wasting 15 years of my life !!!"
