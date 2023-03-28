Britney Spears Addresses 'Crazy, Crazy Rumors' About Her Body In Throwback 'SNL' Skit

"Now that I’m here, I think this is a perfect place for me to clear up some crazy, crazy rumors that I keep hearing about myself," Spears began in the sketch that first aired on May 13, 2000.

"Like that I can’t perform without lip-syncing, okay, which is not true," she continued. "See, when I went on the Grammy awards, and sang 'Baby One More Time'..."

Her live vocals then suddenly cut off and were replaced with a pre-recorded speech that Spears comically lip-synced for the next few sentences.