Britney Spears Disses Female Backup Dancers, Insists She 'Only Wants Boys On Stage With Me Always'

These days, the majority of Britney Spears' Instagram posts feature her dancing or trying on clothes at her home, but on Tuesday, March 22, the singer took a moment to look back at one of her favorite performances.

"Rehearsals at the @vmas … always better because I don’t try 🤪 !!!" she quipped in the Instagram upload, where she busted out moves in a black crop top, black pants and a pair of sneakers while singing a remixed version of "Oops!... I Did It Again."