Britney Spears Disses Female Backup Dancers, Insists She 'Only Wants Boys On Stage With Me Always'
These days, the majority of Britney Spears' Instagram posts feature her dancing or trying on clothes at her home, but on Tuesday, March 22, the singer took a moment to look back at one of her favorite performances.
"Rehearsals at the @vmas … always better because I don’t try 🤪 !!!" she quipped in the Instagram upload, where she busted out moves in a black crop top, black pants and a pair of sneakers while singing a remixed version of "Oops!... I Did It Again."
"Psss only boys on stage with me always !!!" she added, referencing the male choreographers behind her.
This isn't the first time the superstar, 41, has randomly commented on backup dancers, as in September 2022, she landed herself in hot water when she appeared to body shame Christina Aguilera's crew.
"I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small … I mean why not talk about it ??" she wrote on social media, then referencing how she wasn't allowed to make decisions during her conservatorship. "Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!"
Her post was accompanied with a quote that read, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people."
- Britney Spears Insists She's 'Sitting On Top Of The World' After Sparking Concern Amongst Inner Circle
- Paris Hilton Praises Longtime Pal Britney Spears After She's Freed From Conservatorship: 'She Deserves All Of The Happiness In The World'
- Britney Spears Slams L.A.'s 'Over The Top' Wealthy Lifestyle & Culture: 'Not Impressed One Bit'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The "Genie in a Bottle" crooner, 42, then unfollowed Spears on Instagram, and after receiving swift backlash, Spears deleted the post and issued an apology.
"By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is!!!" expressed the Crossroads actress. "I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage!!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post!!!"
"I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power," she added. "Thank you @xtina for inspiring me!!!"
The two pop stars had a heated relationship during their early years since they were often pitted against each other, and the "Toxic" singer once called out the blonde beauty for "refusing to speak" on the conservatorship she was under.
However, in 2021, Aguilera took to Twitter and defended Spears, writing, "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."