Britney Spears Slams L.A.'s 'Over The Top' Wealthy Lifestyle & Culture: 'Not Impressed One Bit'

For the "Toxic" vocalist, the more simplistic things in her life, the better.

"I do know one thing, I know the essence of living in one's home is by giving it good intention and it will create the mood or ambiance … I've been into some of what [are] considered the best homes and they were not my cup of tea ☕️ … not impressed one bit … my house is pretty big and the last home I bought was pretty. Most would say it was by far a more beautiful home … but I stayed for 5 or 6 months and came right back to my normal bedroom 🛏️ ..." Spears wrote.